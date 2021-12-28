Urfi Javed dress with deep neckline; Hot web trolls are fine, but she wears clothes of the cheapest fabric





Urfi Javed is currently the sensation of the television world. Beauty repeatedly catches the eye to her unique appearances. She recently received a backlash over her cutout blue dress. The latest outfit is a red dress with a plunging neckline, but netizens have another problem this time around! As most know, Urfi is known for creating her own clothes. Sometimes it’s a curtain or other times a simple T-shirt that she turns into something super trendy. If nothing, she oozes confidence in a bra and grabs the limelight! In the last post, Urfi Javed could be seen trying his hand at viral music from Instagram, a remixed version of Bruno Mars’ Talking To The Moon. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant could be seen sporting her red satin dress. The red outfit was designed with a deep plunging neckline. We could also witness a section of her lace bra across the look. Urfi Javed flaunted her natural curls and completed the look with a minimal choker. My favorite song, Urfi, captioned the post with a heart and moon emoticon. As soon as the photo was posted to Instagram, the comments section was bombarded with mixed reactions, mostly from trolls as always. One user wrote: She’s hot, that’s fine, but she wears clothes made from the cheapest fabrics. Another shared an obscene comment while writing, Itna he tha to b ** bs bhi dikha deti Thx 4 showing off your bra, wrote another. Laal mirchi, a comment read. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently spoke about a difficult phase in her life. She revealed how failed relationships and having less money made her feel like a loser. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates! Must read: Malaika Aroras’ latest 5 glittery looks will raise the temperature in December! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/fashion-lifestyle/urfi-javed-mocked-over-deep-neck-dress-netizen-trolls-being-raunchy-is-fine-but-she-wear-clothes-of-cheapest-fabric/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

