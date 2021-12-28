Wednesday’s Kansas-Harvard men’s basketball game canceled due to injuries and COVID concerns within Harvard program

The Kansas men’s basketball program announced on Sunday night that its next home game with the Harvard School Ivy League has been called off.

A statement released by Kansas Athletics said the Dec. 29 game with Harvard was called off due to a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program.

The press release also indicates that the game will not be rescheduled this season.

According to a statement on the Harvard website, “The Ivy League continues to keep the safety of its student-athletes, staff and large campus communities at the forefront of its decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

Shortly after Wednesday’s announcement of the cancellation, Kansas coach Bill Self told Journal-World all of his players had returned to campus after winter recess on Sunday and the team was training Sunday night.

The cancellation is the second in a row for seventh-ranked KU, who also canceled last week’s road game in Colorado due to COVID issues within the CU program.

While announcing Harvard’s cancellation, KU officials said the program was looking for an opponent to take Harvard’s place and come to Lawrence on Wednesday for a game at Allen Fieldhouse.

The statement said that all tickets issued for the Harvard game will automatically transfer to the new game. Details will be released as soon as a new opponent is finalized.

Although he said he did not immediately feel the need to make up the Colorado game, Self said on Tuesday that he believed more games, through college basketball, would be called off at the future and that he would be more likely to add games to the KUs 2021-22 schedule. if the Jayhawks suffered any future cancellations.

Substitute for Self on his Hawk Talk radio show Wednesday night, KU assistant coach Kurtis Townsend predicted that KU would likely look for a replacement for Harvard if anything were to happen to this game. The idea, Townsend said, would be to find a team that was already scheduled to play on December 29, easily filling the place for both programs.

If KU can’t find someone to take the game, the Jayhawks will be forced to spend two full weeks between games, if not more, with the last game at home on December 18 and the next scheduled for January 1 at home against TCU. in the Big 12 Opening of the conference for both teams.

Before either cancellation, Self was asked if he was concerned about the impact of COVID on the 2021-2022 timeline. At the time, he said he braces himself for problems and said keeping a clear mind is the key to overcoming problems.

I think it’s one of those things that you have to deal with and deal with and not try to deal with the unmanageable and not be too frustrated when the going comes, he said.

Self then said that the entire KU roster had been vaccinated and that all the Jayhawks except “a few” had also received their booster shots.

Last minute cancellations and additions have become commonplace in college basketball over the past two seasons. Last season, entire schedules were cut in the weeks and days leading up to the start of the season, which itself was under threat due to the pandemic.

KU added one game to its 2020-21 UTEP home schedule during the final week of the regular season, which was left open to create opportunities for the Big 12 programs to schedule makeup matches. KU didn’t experience any Big 12 cancellations last season so had the opportunity to add a non-conference opponent to stay alert heading into the playoffs.

