Eater Chicago’s most read stories of 2021

Finally, 2021 is about to end. At the start of the year, Chicago diners and workers were shaking in the outdoor dining rooms, and now, well … at least there are vaccines. Despite its many peaks and troughs, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic was a marked improvement over 2020. Last year the headlines were dominated by indoor restaurant closings, closings permanent and an industry in turmoil. This year, Chicagoans returned to dining halls, and over time news of openings began to overtake closings. Anticipation built for exciting new restaurants and fans paid homage to closed institutions.

Over the past 12 months, Eater Chicago has published hundreds of stories chronicling the city’s food scene. Below, explore the 10 best non-map stories of 2021:

1) With delivery apps, the scale is tilted steeply compared to restaurants



This year, diners learned about the ins and outs of third-party delivery companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, all offering seemingly convenient services for getting food from restaurant to people’s homes. The reality of their impact on hospitality businesses, however, is much more complex. Phil Foss, chef and owner of 2011 Michelin-starred El Ideas, shed light in January on the often opaque behind-the-scenes tensions between these delivery brands and these restaurants, explaining in detail that he believes delivery apps are destroying the restaurants. , from family venues to Michelin-starred chefs. Foss acknowledges that there are no easy answers, but argues that only consumers can choose to stop giving money to delivery giants.

2) A dress code oddly specific to steakhouses and a minimum of $ 100 per person for reviewers



Amid the chaos of COVID, there is something almost nostalgic about a classic dress code controversy. Chicago-based steakhouse chain Steak 48 managed to provide a much-needed distraction in May when it announced a comprehensive new dress code with rules for women’s baseball caps, sweatshirts with big logos, bustier tops, etc. Critics on social media have taken hold of the policy, debating its possible racist implications in light of the industry’s long history rules that exclude black customers.

Google

3) Tank Noodle staff receive death threats after owners attend Pro-Trump rally in DC



Just six days after the start of 2021, Americans watched as rioters raped the United States Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Joe Bidens’ certification as president. In Chicago, events in Washington DC quickly turned into local history as social media posts showed the owners of Tank Noodle, one of the city’s best-known Vietnamese restaurants, on a plane to the capital. with the intention of joining the protests against Donald. Outweighs defeat on Election Day. As screenshots of the posts spread, users began to flood restaurant online accounts with comments decrying their support for Trump. A Tank Noodle employee told Eater she received a death threat amid a flurry of angry phone calls. Months later, restaurant owners were forced to pay their employees nearly $ 700,000 after a federal wage theft investigation.

4) Illinois’ premier on-site marijuana consumption salon to open soon



Long, long time ago, in the spring of Illinois was an optimistic place as authorities began to remove COVID-19 rules and the first round of vaccinations was launched. This sunny arrangement prepared locals for an announcement in March that the first bar for on-site marijuana consumption was on its way. The Luna Lounge in Sesser, about 300 miles south of Chicago, billed itself as a BYO safe space for the friendly 420 crowd with its own offsite dispensary. It opened in July with events like live music and stand-up comedies.

5) Illinois indoor dining is closer to return



Four months after the second shutdown of Illinois indoor restaurants, residents were eager for any signs that the mitigation measures could loosen in the foreseeable future. Gov. JB Pritzker gave them something to cling to when, in early January, he indicated that the state could lift some restrictions in the same month.

6) Another IRS Raid Closes Popular South Side BBQ Restaurant



A series of raids in October by special agents from the Internal Revenue Service and Chicago Police swept through several local restaurants, including the three Parlor Pizza Bars on the north side of town and sister restaurants I-57 Smoke House and I-57 Rib House on the south side. Morgan Park neighborhood. The state’s revenue department told reporters officers were looking for evidence to support alleged tax code violations.

Photo by Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

7) Schitts Creek creator Dan Levy tells Ew to unauthorized Chicago pop-up



Chicago has earned a reputation as home to some of the most immersive and creative pop-up bars in the country. Despite this local quirk, Dan Levy, co-creator and co-star of the award-winning sitcom Schitts Creek, in February was not amused by an unlicensed Schitt Happens tribute event at Replay Lincoln Park. Levy wrote on social media at the time that while he appreciates fans’ enthusiasm for the show, the unauthorized pop-up could put customers at risk of contracting COVID-19 and that rumors of the presence to the casting were wrong. Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski did not discuss the incident with Eater, but someone claiming to work for the bar wrote in a deleted tweet since the property was working with the show production company for find some sort of solution.

8) Chicago’s Michelin Star List Adds Three New Restaurants



In April, the Michelin Guide released its first updated ranking since the start of the pandemic, with three new additions to its list of 24 restaurants: Ever, Chef Curtis Duffy’s costly comeback shot at Fulton Market (two stars) ; Moody Tongue’s bar and dining room, a fine dining business from a Chicago brewery on the Near South Side (two stars); and Porto, an upscale Spanish and Galician seafood wonderland in West Town (one star).

9) Chicago sues Grubhub and DoorDash for allegedly defrauding virtually everyone – restaurants, drivers and customers



As it turns out, Phil Fosss’ comments on major delivery brands spoke for many Chicago restaurant owners, who almost universally celebrated in August when the city of Chicago filed separate lawsuits against Grubhub and DoorDash for allegations of deceptive and predatory practices. Claims against the companies ran the gamut, including building bogus restaurant websites that redirect customers to the delivery platform, using phone routing numbers to charge a commission on phone calls that don’t. ‘have not resulted in commands and the use of baits and switches. tactics that misrepresent customer fees. The lawsuit asked for $ 2,000 to $ 10,000 for each offense or injured party.

10) Chicago Twitter Unites After ABC 7 Says Harolds Chicken Specializes In Hot Sauce



Laughter has, for many, been scarce this year, which might explain why Twitter users in February took such mirth in an error-riddled tweet from ABC 7 Chicago about Harolds Chicken Shack, the local fried chicken chain with a great cultural stash. Things have started well: Harolds Chicken has just turned 70! But, unfortunately, it didn’t stop there. They specialize in hot sauce on the bird after frying. They have over 40 locations including other states. For Chicago diners, the mistake was glaring. Harolds (and other chicken shacks in the area) are known for their mild gravy, a Windy City invention that’s typically made with barbecue sauce, ketchup, and hot sauces. The tweet was later deleted, but had already accomplished the seemingly impossible task of uniting Chicagoans using Twitter against the condiment slander.

Barry Crowbar / Eater Chicago

11) Explore Doms Kitchen & Market, Chicagos Massive New Grocery Emporium



Bob Mariano may have sold his eponymous grocery chain years ago, but Chicagoans haven’t lost interest in his businesses. This name recognition may have sparked additional interest when in June, he and his co-owners launched Doms Kitchen & Market, an upscale grocery store with on-site food stalls for restaurant patrons. Operators hope residents embrace the concept, aiming to open 25 locations in the Chicago area and beyond.

12) Guy Fieri Launches Flavortown Delivery-Only Restaurants in Suburban Chicago



Celebrity restaurants, both virtual and physical, have recently seen a mini-boom across the country, with famous faces like Eminem and Danny Trejo hawking spaghetti, tacos and more. The Chicago suburb received its own special delivery in March, direct from the Mayor of Flavortown himself Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, opened three virtual outposts in Lombard, Wheeling and Orland Park, touting a gastric carnival from a menu featuring cheesesteak egg rolls, bacon-wrapped jalapeos, and fried pickles with ranch dressing.