Hot start, Buddys 18 points 2nd half

After a 16-day hiatus due to COVID-19, Syracuse (6-5, 1-0 Atlantic coast) returned to the field to welcome Brown (8-6). The two teams have seen games postponed due to COVID-19 and clashed in Syracuse’s first game at Carrier Dome in nearly a month.

Orange started the game with five consecutive 3s from four of the five starters. But the powerful shot from beyond the arc didn’t translate to the free throw line, as the Orange only shot 43.8 percent. What might have been a 15-point halftime lead only turned into a six-point lead as the missed free throws left points on the pitch.

But at the half-time break, Buddy Boeheim scored 10 points in three minutes, as many points as he did in the first half. His quick score provided a spark for the Oranges’ offense which led to the 93-62 victory as Syracuse returned to mainstream fashion.

Here are some observations of Syracuse’s 31-point victory over Brown:

Hot start from the beach

Tonight’s game started off like most games in Syracuse this season with a Jimmy Boeheim bucket. The striker flew to the wing, caught a pass from Joe Girard III and emptied a 3 point to kick off the Oranges scoring for the night.

But Jimmy wasn’t the only one with a 3 early in the game. In the possession that followed, Girard brought the ball in transition and passed to Buddy in almost exactly the same spot on the right wing, and Buddy emptied his 3s like Jimmy had. Jimmy would cash out again from 3 before Girard decided it was his turn. The guard sped down the field after a block from Jesse Edwards and dribbled to the right before climbing up his shot and draining a pull-up 3. Cole Swider reportedly tacked a 3 as four of the five starters of Syracuse hit a 3.

In total, Syracuse opened the game with five consecutive 3s to open on a 16-4 streak.

Line problems

Syracuse entered at halftime just six points clear after playing with the lead the entire first half, leading up to 14 points. The Orange, however, left nine points on the field due to missed free throws.

Swider fell low in a crowd of players and took a shooting foul in the first half. The senior entered the game shooting 88.9% from the line, the team’s second-best percentage. But Swiders’ first shot bounced around the rim and off, only his fourth charity strip misfire of the season. Later in the half, the same play happened again and Swider returned to scoring defense.

Jimmy and Edwards were hit the hardest by the Bears in the first half, with five shots each on the line. Jimmy was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three shots. But he missed out on both on his next trip to the line.

Edwards shot several fouls down and split his shots each time, each hitting and missing a free throw. The center also missed its first free throw in a one-on-one situation. The Orange would finish under 50% in the first half as Brown slowly returned to the game.

buddy back in business

After being held within 10 points against Florida State and Villanova, Buddy scored 17 against Georgetown despite shooting just 7 for 18 from the field. But tonight Buddy dominated with 28 points. He started the first half with 10 points, but when it looked like Brown was a bit too close for comfort, Buddy came out shooting in the second half.

He first touched a 3 fin at halftime before missing a runner. Still, Buddy followed his shot to hand the miss over for a layup. Then, with Swider handling the ball, Buddy came out of a screen for 3 more before tacking on a jumper to score 10 points in just three minutes.

Buddy would continue to lead the offense as the Orange began to pull away from the Bears en route to a comfortable win after a losing two-game skid.