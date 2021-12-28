5 Best Menswear in St. Louis, MO

Below is a list of the best men’s clothing in Saint-Louis. To help you find the best Men’s Clothing near you in Saint-Louis, we’ve compiled our own list based on this list of review points.

Baseball

Baseball, from the start, was a youth baseball camp founded by four former teammates and college baseball players who were passionate about teaching the game the right way. The camp lasted for two years and focused on the essentials of the game as well as life lessons learned about diamonds. After a few years in the camp, the founders went their own way, one a military lawyer, the other a teacher, the other a sports sales representative and the other financial director.

After five years, the former teammates reclaimed Baseballism as a superior off-field brand centered on baseball tradition, class and history. Today, in various industries, the roots of the original baseball youth camp and affection for the game are present in every accessory and garment. A brand created for the love of the game.

Products:

Men, women, headgear, leather gloves, handbags, accessories, youth, toddlers, infants and more

SITE:

Address: 761 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102

Call:(314) 528-8062

Website: www.baseballisme.com

COMMENTS:

I followed baseball for a few years on Instagram. I’ve always wanted to visit a store, recently moved from Idaho to St. Louis and took a tour of Cardinal Stadium. As we were walking around the stadium I saw the store and knew I had to go there and buy something. I ended up buying a few things and the store was amazing and the staff were great. Baseball for life! Aaron R.

Gentrys Limited

Gentrys Limited is renowned for its high quality and visually appealing clothing for men and women, understand that every item of clothing should be a pleasure to wear. Their slimming silhouette associated with impeccable designs allows any body type or lifestyle to feel the confidence that tailor-made brings. They exist to help you explore and understand the world of bespoke clothing. They are enthusiastic artists with one goal in mind; making their clients the best dressed men in America, outright.

Products:

Made to wear, shop, go

SITE:

Address: 4818 Washington Blvd # 305, St. Louis, MO 63108

Call:(314) 239-7982

Website: www.gentryslimited.com

COMMENTS:

The clothes I ordered fit me perfectly and the quality is second to none. I am constantly asked where I get my shirts from because of their unique designs and great fit. Gentrys is my go-to for all my high-end clothing needs! Dillon G.

Tailor-made dressmakers for men

Tailor-made dressmakers for men is extremely attentive to helping men feel their best by using custom, hand-finished suits as the basis for building a bearable wardrobe. Their certified clothiers set themselves apart first by listening to the customer and understanding their wishes, then recording almost 50 body measurements and posture readings during the fitting process for the best results.

Whether the customer chooses bespoke or fully bespoke, they provide a free fit garment to confirm the fit before building their garments. They take their time and make sure that each garment is built according to customer expectations.

Products:

Suits, tuxedos, jackets, pants, shirts, shoes and accessories

SITE:

Address: 8001 chemin Clayton, Saint-Louis, MO 63117

Call:(314) 527-0944

Website: www.tailoredgents.com

COMMENTS:

My husband looked gorgeous in his tailored suit. He really felt so confident and at ease on his big day. It was a pleasure working with Darryl and he helped us every step of the way from start to finish. We didn’t know where to start and he made this process very easy and stress free for us. He helped us guide us with accessories, shoes, belts etc. I was so happy with the result of the costume. The interior lining was the icing on the cake. This gentleman knows his stuff. I highly recommend his services. Victoria N.

Suitsupply

Suitsupply is a brand that defines the market and shows strong international growth. They are trailblazers in everything they do, and they work hard to keep it that way. Their pioneering spirit generates contagious energy, which allows them to keep putting new ideas into practice. Their strength lies in their formula: straight to the point, and always personal. Fast and effective. Merge craftsmanship with flair. There are a few things that distract them. This approach allows them to create an environment in which their clients feel they only have eyes for them. They are there for people who want to be seen.

Products:

Clothing, shoes, accessories

SITE:

Address: 44 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63108

Call:(314) 207-0782

Website: www.suitsupply.com

COMMENTS:

I ordered my wedding suit. The staff were incredibly helpful and just a pleasure to be around. I couldn’t ask for a better experience. Mordicad

St. Louis Suit Co Inc

St. Louis Suit Co Inc is a place where you will find quality men’s clothing and exceptional old-fashioned service at discount prices. St. Louis Suit Co. is one of the most visited shops in Clayton. You will discover a wide choice of pants, suits, sport jackets and branded accessories to offer or to complete your wardrobe. It is locally managed and operated. When you visit their store, the staff and owners are there to help you quickly. If you want advice, it will be honest and true.

Products:

Suits / Coats, Accessories, Services

SITE:

Address: 7903 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105

Call:(314) 727-2334

Website: www.stlsuit.com

COMMENTS:

The St. Louis costume business is amazing. Great people, great prices and service. I had a special costume that I was looking for and couldn’t find it anywhere. I called a lot of places. I called the St. Louis costume company and they came. I had my costume in a few weeks and the great quality and look. I highly recommend them. The prices were amazing and better than any other place I have called. Richard Z.