Emily In Paris Season 2 pokes fun at her ridiculous fashion





It’s a joke when it comes to Emily in Paris, but the series takes it one step further, acknowledging Emily’s ridiculous sense of fashion.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead forEmilie in Parisseason 2 InEmilie in Parisseason 2, the show pokes fun at Emily Cooper’s sometimes ridiculous fashion choices. After debuting in October 2020, audiences have found something to laugh aboutEmilie in Paris and its main character, played by Lily Collins, from her ability to make friends around every corner, to her general ignorance of obvious social clues. It turned the series into a fan-favorite hate watch, and many feared thatEmilie in Parisseason 2 could make the same mistakes as its first season. Emilie in ParisSeason 2 picks up directly after the events of Season 1, with Emily still torn by her one night stand with Gabriel after he decides to stay in Paris. While she seems to be at the top of her game in Knowledge, her personal life is less organized as she juggles her feelings for Gabriel and her loyalty to Camille. Eventually, Emily meets a transplanted Alfiea London who is in Paris to work on her French class, but things don’t go well between them at first. Alfie’s contempt for her time in Paris and her new partner is clear, but their burgeoning romance sidelines one of theEmilie in Paris the most important storylines of Season 2 and allows the series to poke fun at itself at the same time. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Emily In Paris Season 2 Turns Allies Into Real Series Villains During an assignment in their French class, Emily and Alfie have to interview each other and inform their partner’s class. While Emily takes this project seriously, presenting Alfie’s life in a straightforward way, Alfie uses her presentation to criticize Emily. In French, Alfie said to the class: “Emily wears silly clotheseliciting laughs from her classmates. While the line seems like a throwaway moment, Emily takes it to heart, showing the character’s sometimes excruciating seriousness while mocking her.



WhileEmilie in Parisseason 2 fixes some things and changes others, Emily’s fashion stays the same and that seems to be largely the point. Emily’s colorful and garish fashion is used to emphasize her Americanity, especially when juxtaposed with the classic and more sophisticated fashion of her French counterparts. Emily’s dedication is what makes it work, but it’s clear she’s not Carrie Bradshaw and the show knows it. Not only are we laughing at Emily’s fashion inEmilie in Parisseason 2, but the show finds other ways to poke fun at its concept in interesting ways. In the final season of the series, it appears that Star, Collins and co. took the criticism from the first season and used it to their advantage. From the continued lack of consequences for her actions to Emily’s obsession with her phone, Season 2 shows the show has grown more self-aware, and that’s ultimately a good sign forEmilie in Parisseason 3. One of the most notable moments of humor comes when Emily tries to promote Camille’s family brand of champagne, which inadvertently leads Camille’s father to cut his finger. Blood is spurting all over Emily – and on her phone – and it looks likeEmilie in Paris is well aware of his flaws at this point and he doesn’t really care, which is probably a good thing.

More: Emily In Paris Season 2 Ending Explained: Why Gabriel Chooses [SPOILER] Emilie in ParisSeason 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Amazon wants Wheel of Time Show to adapt all 15 books in the series

