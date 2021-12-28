Stores that offer return windows of 60 days or more





When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Shopping is much easier when the store you choose has a good return policy in place.

Most stores offer a 30 day return window, but many have extended it to over 60 days for the holidays.

If you received a gift that needs to be redeemed, check the return deadline so you don’t miss the deadline. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Return in store policies are there to keep your basics covered when that new sweater doesn’t fit on you or if you change your mind about a purchase. The ability to return products for a full refund also eliminates much of the risk involved in shopping online, where you often buy only based on descriptions and pictures. For the most part, stores tend to limit their return windows to a maximum of 30 days. However, given the holidays and concerns about COVID-19, many retailers are offering longer return periods for buyers. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the stores that offer extended return windows of 60 days or more. If you’ve received a gift that needs to be redeemed, knowing these policies will ensure you don’t miss a return deadline. Find longer return policies at these stores nationwide: Style and clothing Aldo : Returns must be accompanied by their original receipt and packaging and made within 60 days.

Returns must be accompanied by their original receipt and packaging and made within 60 days. Anthropology : Returns made within 60 days of purchase will be refunded to your original payment method; returns made thereafter are only eligible for store credit. For the holidays, orders placed between October 1, 2021 and December 1, 2021 can be returned any time before January 31, 2022.

: Returns made within 60 days of purchase will be refunded to your original payment method; returns made thereafter are only eligible for store credit. For the holidays, orders placed between October 1, 2021 and December 1, 2021 can be returned any time before January 31, 2022. bonobos : Unwashed and unworn items can be returned within 90 days of the date of purchase for a store credit refund. A refund to your original payment method is offered for returns made within 45 days of the original purchase.

Unwashed and unworn items can be returned within 90 days of the date of purchase for a store credit refund. A refund to your original payment method is offered for returns made within 45 days of the original purchase. Bloomingdale’s : Most items can be returned within 90 days, provided they are in good salable condition.

Most items can be returned within 90 days, provided they are in good salable condition. JCPenney : As of October 20, 2021, JCPenney has extended its return window to 90 days from the date of purchase.

: As of October 20, 2021, JCPenney has extended its return window to 90 days from the date of purchase. Kohl’s : Most products can be returned within 180 days of purchase. Exceptions include high-end electronics and beauty products, which have shorter return periods.

: Most products can be returned within 180 days of purchase. Exceptions include high-end electronics and beauty products, which have shorter return periods. Macy’s : Macy’s offers free returns for products within 90 days of purchase. As part of the store’s holiday return policy, purchases made after October 5, 2021 may be returned until January 31, 2022.

: Macy’s offers free returns for products within 90 days of purchase. As part of the store’s holiday return policy, purchases made after October 5, 2021 may be returned until January 31, 2022. Nike : All Nike items fall under the 60 day extended return policy with some exceptions. You will be refunded through your original payment method.

All Nike items fall under the 60 day extended return policy with some exceptions. You will be refunded through your original payment method. Nordstrom : Nordstrom offers returns with no time limit, but evaluates them on a case-by-case basis.

: Nordstrom offers returns with no time limit, but evaluates them on a case-by-case basis. KING : REI offers returns and exchanges for a full year after your purchase. There are a few exceptions, such as outdoor electronics, so check the full policy to make sure your items are eligible.

REI offers returns and exchanges for a full year after your purchase. There are a few exceptions, such as outdoor electronics, so check the full policy to make sure your items are eligible. Urban outfitters : Throughout the year, Urban Outfitters limits returns to a 30-day window, but orders placed between October 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021 can be returned before February 28, 2022.

Throughout the year, Urban Outfitters limits returns to a 30-day window, but orders placed between October 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021 can be returned before February 28, 2022. Zappos: Zappos offers buyers a full year to return unworn merchandise with the original labels. Home, Kitchen, Tech & Pet Supplies Bath and Body : Bath & Body Works allows its customers to return anything, at any time, for any reason, with no return window limit.

Bath & Body Works allows its customers to return anything, at any time, for any reason, with no return window limit. Bed bath and beyond : Buyers have 90 days to return or exchange their purchases for a refund to their original payment method

Buyers have 90 days to return or exchange their purchases for a refund to their original payment method Best buy: Although Best Buy typically offers a 15-day return window, most Best Buy products purchased between October 18, 2021 and January 2, 2022 qualify for an extended return period that lasts until January 16, 2022. Certain exclusions apply, so check Best Buy website for all the details.

Although Best Buy typically offers a 15-day return window, most Best Buy products purchased between October 18, 2021 and January 2, 2022 qualify for an extended return period that lasts until January 16, 2022. Certain exclusions apply, so check Best Buy website for all the details. soft : Chewy offers returns for a full year after placing your order

Chewy offers returns for a full year after placing your order IKEA : Unopened products can be returned to IKEA within one year of purchase, while open items only have 180 days to be returned.

Unopened products can be returned to IKEA within one year of purchase, while open items only have 180 days to be returned. Target : Target accepts returns up to 90 days after purchase; RedCard holders are granted an additional 30 days for a total return window of 120 days.

Target accepts returns up to 90 days after purchase; RedCard holders are granted an additional 30 days for a total return window of 120 days. Walmart: Most items can be returned within 90 days of purchase for a full refund, with the exception of prescription glasses and electronics. Beauty Beauty Fenty: Returns made within 60 days of purchase will receive a full refund back to your original payment method.

Returns made within 60 days of purchase will receive a full refund back to your original payment method. Zipporah : Returns by mail and in person are eligible for a store credit refund if made within 60 days of purchase. Returns made within 30 days may be refunded to your original payment method.

Returns by mail and in person are eligible for a store credit refund if made within 60 days of purchase. Returns made within 30 days may be refunded to your original payment method. Ulta: Products returned within 60 days are eligible for a refund to your original payment method. Returns made after this window will receive store credit. As a Deals Reporter for the Insider’s Reviews team, Sarah sifts the depths of the internet to bring out only the best deals for our readers. Prior to joining Insider Inc., she was an offer writer at Wirecutter, a New York Times company.

After earning a marketing degree from California State University Fullerton, Sarah started out as a freelance tender writer at Wirecutter; Here, she focused on creating newsletters, promoting social media and syndication in addition to writing offers before taking on a full-time position. Her accomplishments in this role, in addition to the countless offers she has written, include implementing several social media marketing campaigns and launching a Facebook Deals group for the company.

Say hello (or send a photo of your pet) to Sarah at [email protected] , or reach out to her on Twitter at @LordPonty or on Instagram at @lord_ponty.

Learn more about how our team of experts test and rate products at Insider here.

Learn more about how we research chords. Read more

Read less Hannah freedman Associate Travel Editor, Reviews Hannah is the Associate Travel Editor for Insider Reviews . She has visited over 50 countries on five continents and is always on the lookout for the best hotels, restaurants and finds off the beaten path.

Prior to joining the Insider team, Hannah oversaw all digital content and edited print features for Family Traveler magazine. Under his leadership, the Family Traveler website has won several awards including the Best Online Travel Magazine category from the North American Travel Journalists Association. She also previously worked at Oprah.com and wrote for outlets such as Vanity Fair, Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, Brides, Here Magazine, Greatist, etc. She holds an MA in Publishing and Digital Media from New York University.

A great traveler, you can follow Hannah’s adventures on her Instagram @ hfreed11

Learn more about how our team of experts test and rate products at Insider here. Read more

Read less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/guides/style/stores-with-longest-return-policies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos