Mila Kunis adopts sweater weather fashion as she runs errands in a soft beige sweater
Mila Kunis adopts the sweater fashion as she runs errands in a soft beige sweater and pink sweatpants during the after Christmas run
Mila Kunis was the epitome of weather style for sweaters as she ran errands in Beverly Hills on Monday.
The actress, 38, was spotted wearing a soft beige sweater and pink “Grateful” sweatpants.
Mila also took precautions against COVID-19 with cases climbing in Los Angeles as she wielded a checkered mask.
Embracing her laid back side: Mila Kunis was the epitome of weather style for sweaters as she ran errands in Beverly Hills on Monday
She walked comfortably through the parking lot wearing well-worn white sneakers with yellow laces.
Mila’s raven locks were designed into a side part that cascaded down her chest in loose, natural waves.
She seemed to have left without makeup, letting her naturally beautiful complexion shine.
Her husband Ashton Kutcher was not pictured with Mila. The couple have been married since 2015 and share daughter Wyatt, seven, and son Dimitri, five.
Just a kick! She walked comfortably through the parking lot wearing well-worn white sneakers with yellow laces
In October, Mila disclosed a bit of Ashton’s differing views on parenting and some mistakes she made along the way regarding their daughter Wyatt.
In a segment of the Ellen DeGeneres webseries Mom’s confessions, the Bad Moms star recalled an incident involving their daughter and a school bully, which pitted him against Ashton.
“There was a small child in my child’s preschool who was not very nice and pushed my daughter. My daughter came back and said to me, “This little kid pushed me” and I instinctively said, “Did you push her away? To which she replied “No”.
Mila recalled how she asked their daughter to “push her away next time”, which horrified Kutcher. “I turned around and saw Ashton’s face, and he was like, ‘No! “, she said.
Parenthood: Not pictured with Mila, her husband Ashton Kutcher. The couple have been married since 2015 and share daughter Wyatt, seven, and son Dimitri, five; September 2021 photo
However, the actress doubled down on her stance despite Ashton’s opposition, but admitted that in hindsight, her advice on preschool conflict was a “parental failure.”
The couple first met while working on the That 70s show in 1998, where they played an intermittent couple, but it took them 14 years to start dating.
They first met in 2012 and announced they were expecting their first child together two years later before tying the knot in 2015.
The two took care of the job, because in addition to Ashton’s upcoming romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, he also shot a thriller called Vengeance.
And Mila also wrapped up filming on her new Netflix project (due out in 2022) called Luckiest Girl Alive last summer.
Love story: The couple first met while working on That 70s show in 1998, where they played an intermittent couple, but it took them 14 years to start dating; photographed in 2018 in Hollywood
