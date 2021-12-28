How Fashion Tech will change Russia by 2030

Virtual dressing rooms, designing your own clothes, changing your wardrobe “by subscription” and other technologies of the future is far from the exhaustive list of things that can become reality in Russia in less than 10 years. The goal of making these innovations achievable will be facilitated by a new master’s course at St. Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design, participating in the Priority 2030 academic leadership program.

In an Instagram photo, a young woman wears a trendy white suit and white sneakers. It’s hard to believe the clothes she wears are virtual, made by Russian fashion label Ecoolska.

It’s even harder to imagine that in about 10 years, shopping for virtual clothes for photos on social media or meeting with friends in meta-universes will be commonplace. Conventional dressing rooms in brick and mortar stores will disappear, and eventually these stores will likely cease to exist as well. Clothing size and style will be chosen using a smartphone, and customers will receive a new set of clothing on a monthly subscription, returning items to the store that they no longer need, or simply to recycle.

This future of fashion in Russia and in the world will be accelerated – among other things – by the launch of a new Masters program in Fashion Tech, its director Maxim Yermachkov is convinced. The department was established at the St. Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design in April 2021.

President of the Council of Rectors of the Universities of Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Rector of the Saint Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design, Alexei Demidov Priority 2030 Academic Leadership Program press service

The university has designed and successfully implemented a development program that spans until 2030, including in Fashion Tech. A special commission of the Ministry of Higher Education and Science of the Russian Federation selected him for its Priority 2030 academic leadership program. Under the program, the university will receive an annual grant of at least $ 100 million. rubles ($ 1.3 million) until 2030 (you can read more about Priority 2030 here).

“The task is to train specialists who will not only develop Fashion Tech in Russia, but also integrate these technologies into the world economy,” Yermachkov explains.

Design instead of manufacture

The teaching staff of the department will include founders of 3D modeling projects, virtual dressing rooms and digital fashion, as well as guest experts from AliExpress Russia. Students will learn to create virtual avatars and clothing and to digitize collections.

Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Knyaginin and Rector of St. Petersburg State University of Industrial Technology and Design Alexei Demidov at the inauguration of the PromTechDesign laboratory. On the far right is Fashion Tech program director Maxim Yermachkov Priority 2030 Academic Leadership Program press service

They will also learn to develop multimedia content, to design projects in NFT, spatial and industrial design, to work with sustainable and “smart” materials to create, for example, biodegradable clothes or articles with integrated protection. against chemical burns and radiation. The pole will be open to other designers, future clients and the general public.

“We want the cluster to be a place for random encounters <...> when specialists from different fields start discussing the same tasks. Then, open space has a more effective influence on these processes, ”explains Maxim Yermachkov.

Students will take hands-on training with real clients, mostly IT companies. They are currently creating an NFT art collection for the European company Embily, which is creating a banking product for the daily use of cryptocurrency.

Graduates will create their own fashion start-ups, design gadgets or apps for IT giants and develop large clothing companies – create virtual showrooms, collections from sustainable materials and predict future fashion trends.

The development of Fashion Tech will change the fashion industry as a whole, Yermachkov is convinced. In addition to offering virtual dressing rooms, brands will create personalized items on demand, which will help solve the problem of overproduction and, therefore, have a beneficial effect on the environment.

Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Knyaginin and Chairman of the Science and Higher Education Committee of the Government of St. Petersburg Andrei Maksimov Priority 2030 Academic Leadership Program press service

“There won’t be a need to create a clothing giant, it would be enough to create a design office that will have a huge impact,” says Yermachkov. That is, the office will create not clothes, but designs, while the actual items will be made to order. These days, many brands have to physically destroy unsold obsolete collections.

New digital professions in Russian universities

Fashion Tech is just one of the many new professions being taught at Russian universities. For example, as part of the Priority 2030 Academic Leadership Program, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) will launch a project called Engineering Personnel for a Technological Breakthrough, in which 30% of MIPT students will be “engineers. from the future “. During their studies, they will learn how to develop business in existing companies and factories among the program partners.

Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Knyaginin and Rector of St. Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design Alexei Demidov at the inauguration of the PromTechDesign laboratory. On the far right is Fashion Tech program director Maxim Yermachkov Priority 2030 Academic Leadership Program press service

The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) has also launched a number of new programs:

