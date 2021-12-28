Dior indefinitely postpones the Cactus Jack collection – WWD





Dior has postponed its collaboration with Cactus Jack sine die. The luxury fashion house said on Tuesday that its capsule collection collaboration between male artistic director Kim Jones and rapper Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack line will not be released in the near future, if at all. “Out of respect for all those affected by the tragic events of Astroworld, Dior has decided to indefinitely postpone the launch of the Cactus Jack collaboration products originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company said. in a statement released exclusively to WWD. The indefinite postponement is the latest of a number of postponements and / or cancellations for the Houston rapper. Scott made headlines on the first night of his annual Astroworld festival in Houston in November which proved to be fatal. As many as 10 people died during Scott’s performance and 300 were injured. Many took to social media to share their experiences during her performance and the crowd crush that resulted in fatalities and injuries. Investigations into the events are continuing. Scott took to social media to express his remorse for the event and interviewed Charlamagne tha God about his experience, saying, “It really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the community. city. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of mourning. Scott also claimed that the evening felt like a regular show, he stopped performing several times to make sure everyone was okay and he claimed that he was not aware of the situation until the press conference after the show. Scott was arguably the king of collaborations for a short time, having partnered with Nike and Jordan on numerous sneakers, with McDonald’s on a dinner party, with Epic Games’ Fortnite on a virtual concert, with Parsons School of Design on educational opportunities, and with Dior on a capsule, among other projects. Nike was set to launch two Air Max 1 sneakers with Scott in December, but postponed the launch indefinitely weeks after the festival and Parsons said their partnership with Scott was over. Dior is the latest brand to distance itself from the 30-year-old rapper. The Cactus Jack Dior collection designed by Scott and Jones is inspired by the rapper’s home state of Texas and the Parisian roots of the fashion house. They said Texas was one of Christian Dior’s first stops in America to celebrate his debut collection, and the collaboration explored Dior’s connection to the state. The collection also marked the first time that Dior had partnered with a musician on a collection and the first time it had allowed its logo to be changed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/dior-indefinitely-postpones-cactus-jack-collection-1235023372/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

