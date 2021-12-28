Woman is afraid to show off her body, while teenager faces her fears wearing an extremely cutout dress’ Brinkwire

Woman is afraid to show off her body, while teenager faces her fears wearing a heavily cutout dress

Jessica Blair overcame her fear of fashion by wearing a heavily cutout dress she never dreamed of wearing as a teenager and people think she looks gorgeous in it.

Jessica Blair has 367,000 TikTok subscribers and frequently posts body positive content, showing off her natural curves in a variety of trendy outfits.

The American influencer used the video-sharing app to prove she was wrong by wearing a dress she didn’t think she could wear as a teenager.

“I could never have imagined wearing a dress like this and posting it on the Internet,” she captioned. “But yes, this dress is hot, and so am I.”

Despite Jessica’s confidence in the dress, the 23-year-old’s recent video caught people’s attention.

Jessica shows off a photo of the model wearing the dress in the first clip.

The cutout middle of the black maxi dress has been replaced with drooping gold chains, revealing the skin underneath.

Jessica, who is known for her body confidence, shared a series of photos of herself posing in a field while wearing the chain dress.

She flaunts her figure in the photo series, wearing skin-tight clothes that glow in the sun.

Jessica received many positive reviews for the dress from Australian fashion label IAMGIA, and her video has been viewed over 6.3 million times.

Many people have flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Jessica’s confidence and stunning figure.

“She looks absolutely gorgeous !!!” another said.

“This outfit was absolutely made for you,” said someone else.

“You kill. “

“You are so beautiful,” said this user, “don’t believe other people, they are so rude.”

Despite the positive feedback, some people are concerned that they won’t be able to wear the dress as well as Jessica did.

The gold chains that were attached to the dress left some puzzled.

“You are beautiful, but the design gives me a headache,” said one person.

Your skin seems to be evaporating.

“It’s not you, it’s the dress,” said another netizen.

“It’s a weird design, though,” added a third person, “it makes you both feel like your skin is melting.”

