Men’s basketball OSU: The offensive shows signs of progress | Beaver sports

Putting the ball into the hoop is most often a group effort for a basketball team.

The Oregon State men, with five first-year stock players in important roles, have seen progress in getting their team what they want offensively.

The Beavers (2-10) have shot better than 50% from the floor in the last two games, including 30 of 56 (53.6%) in the 83-61 home win over Nicholls on December 21.

Our movements, our sets, what they were supposed to be looking for. Then the confidence in our sets to move the ball, the importance of moving the ball, the players moving it and sharing it, said coach Wayne Tinkle. When we do these things, we score a really great clip.

Eighty-three points was a season point total.

What has crippled the Beavers on the offensive end this season is too much dribbling, 1-on-1 play, ill-advised shots and, in a few games recently, turnovers. Oregon State has averaged 11 turnovers in the first eight games and nearly 18 in the last four.

Tinkle said he believes his team are always learning to play together, but players have a better understanding of what works. Players need to be confident that the ball will find them if they do all the little things right and that they need to take the quality shots that the team practice in shooting practice.

One player who has rediscovered his shooting touch is junior guard Jarod Lucas, who has 25 and 24 points respectively in the last two games. Lucas, the team’s leading scorer with 12.9 points per game, has shot 37.9% in the Beavers’ first eight games and is 51.1% in the last four games, including 16 of 29 on 3 points. .

Tinkle says where Lucas has really made progress is in understanding the importance of moving without the ball. He learned how to set up defenders on his teammates’ screens and how to get out of them.

He moves really well without the ball and that makes him look better, Tinkle said. Let’s face it, the teams are just going to try to get into him. By being a great coach and cutter he gets a great appearance that he’s comfortable with and that’s where he shoots better percentages.

Tinkle also thanks OSU junior point guard Dashawn Davis, one of the newcomers, for breaking through the defenses which helped Lucas get better shots.

The coach said Steph Curry, arguably the best shooter in the history of the sport, is an example of what a great shooter can do for your game. It forces your defender to play on assist defense while helping you to look better at the basket.

Oregon State has yet to find another consistent goalscorer aside from Lucas.

Senior forward Warith Alatishe, Davis and junior forward Ahmad Rand have each scored in double digits in consecutive games once this season.

This has left the coaching staff to continue their search for a squad that will defend and play consistently on offense.

What we were looking for were eight to nine guys doing things consistently, Tinkle said.

With the team dropping so many close games in their 10-game losing streak, players wanted to be a factor in pulling OSU out of its funk. Coaches just want them to make the most of their playing time and put the team first.

Maybe it’s defending and bouncing back. Maybe it’s okay, we need you to take some open photos and flip them over. We need to have that kind of membership, Tinkle said.

The Beavers have seen some progress in this area in the last two games, but the challenge is to keep going.

One player who has shown an ability to contribute from both sides, and particularly on offense, is senior center Roman Silva, who played an important role in last year’s NCAA tournament.

Silva had to deal with a knee injury and conditioning issues early in the season. But in the last four games he’s shot 8 of 13 from the floor averaging 16 minutes. Silva had nine points, a season-high, on a 3-for-4 shot against Nicholls.

The hope is that at some point he will be able to play Silva alongside Rand, a power forward.

I think getting him back to good health and getting his confidence back where we know it belongs will be huge for us to move forward as Roman is one of the most selfless guys on the team, Tinkle said. . He is a very good leader when he wants to help the team. If he doesn’t feel like he’s helping the team, he keeps quiet. So we need Roman to be healthy, to stay positive, and to have self-confidence.

