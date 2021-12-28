From dress code to prohibited items, important instructions to follow





Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will conduct examinations for regular and postponed articles for the odd semester for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Despite multiple protests and Twitter’s tendency to hold exams online, the university held on and decided that the exams would be conducted in offline mode. It is reported that approximately 1,10,000 students will participate in the exams which will be held at 122 exam centers across the state. The authorities have been tasked with organizing the end-of-term exams in a systematic manner. AKTU Lucknow Media Officer Asheesh Misra told The Hindustan Times that exam center coordinators have been urged to pay special attention to ensure that students do not experience any inconvenience during the exam. Read | Over 41,000 vacant positions in public sector banks, mostly in SBI, PNB Students taking exams should follow these important instructions: The exam is open to candidates who have passed the entrance exam. There is no age limit for candidates to take this exam. Admission to any institution implies acceptance by the candidate and the parents agree with all the provisions given in the brochure. Any change in the rules, regulations of that particular institution will apply to the admitted candidate. The result of this entrance examination to the PG Programs (M.Tech/M.Pharm/M.Arch./MURP/M.Des) declared by the ATKU will be final. However, if the candidate wishes his answer sheets to be examined, he can pay Rs 5000 / – per test within seven days of the declaration of results. The request for review must be submitted in writing to the ATKU Registrar. If any document / statement submitted by the candidate turns out to be false at any stage, his admission will be revoked and he may be subject to prosecution under the law. In the event of a dispute, jurisdiction will be reserved solely for the courts of Lucknow. Students who show up for the exam should ensure that they are wearing masks and that their hands are also disinfected. Students can use paper, pen, pencil, scale and eraser for rough work, as well as a non-programmable calculator. Only evening dress is allowed during the exam. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

