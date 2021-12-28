Palestinians denounce “culture theft” as Miss Universe contestants wear Bedouin clothes

Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who participated in Miss Universe 2021, held in the city ofEilat in southern Israel on December 13tweeted imagesDecember 4 of herself in traditional Palestinian attire making grape leaves with other competitors on a tour of the city ofComfortable, in the northern Negev Desert, in southern Israel, with the legend, Day in the Life of a Bedouin, as a kind of promotion of Bedouin culture that the candidate attributed to Israel.

Miss Ukraine Hanna Nepliakh tooshared photos on Instagram, wearing the Palestinian dress and baking Palestinian pastries, captioned, Today on the way to Eilat, we stopped at a Bedouin settlement in Israel and immersed ourselves in their culture and traditions.

The tweet angeredPalestinians on social networks.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 in which 80 contestants from all over the world participated, includingMiss Morocco Kawthar Ben Halima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem, whose participationsparked controversy online and was seen as a form of normalization with Israel.

Palestinian activists to believe that Miss Universe organizers granting contestants permission to wear the Palestinian dress is theft ofculture and heritage. Palestinians in theGaza strip and thewestern bank organized popular events, during which women wore Palestinian dress and prepared traditional food, in protest against Miss Universe contestants wearing traditional Palestinian dress, which is considered part of thecultural identity of the Palestinian people.

On December 16, the art of traditional embroidery and the practices, skills and customs associated with it were listed among 43 new items on the UNESCO site. List of intangible cultural heritage.

Village clothing for women usually consists of a long dress, trousers, jacket, headdress and veil, UNESCO said. Each of these garments is embroidered with a variety of symbols, including birds, trees, and flowers. The choice of colors and designs indicates the regional identity and the marital and economic status of the woman. Embroidery is a social and intergenerational practice, as women come together at each other to practice embroidery and sewing, often with their daughters. Many women embroider as a hobby, and some produce and sell embroidered pieces to supplement their family’s income.

Palestinian Minister of CultureAtef Abou Saifdeclared that the inscription of Palestinian embroidery on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage is a victory for thePalestinian story on the basis of the Palestinian people’s right to their land from which it was forcibly removed during the 1948 Nakba.

Abu Saif pointed out that the Palestinian Ministry of Culture has worked for more than two years towards this goal by preparing the required documents proving that the embroidery is a pure Palestinian heritage practiced by the Palestinians forthousands of years.

Rima Sabah, a law graduate from the University of Palestine in the Gaza Strip, told Al-Monitor that she found the “theft” of Palestinian dress “similar to the theft of Palestinian land.”

She said: On my 16th birthday my grandmother gave me the dress she wore when she was 16, and this dress represents my villageBarbara located at 21 kilometers [13 miles] northeast of Gaza City, from where my grandparents were moved during the1948 war. I still have the dress and will give it to my future daughter. And so we will pass it on from generation to generation to preserve our heritage.

Lana Hijazi, Palestinian director and member of the board of directors of thePalestinian heritage clothingwho lives in Ramallah, told Al-Monitor that “Israel’s attempt to steal the Palestinian dress and regard it as part of the general Jewish heritage is proof that Israel is a state without a common identity, and tries to steal Palestinian heritage to achieve identity.

She said: This is not the first time that Israel has tried to steal Palestinian heritage by allowing candidates to wear the embroidered Palestinian dress. Israel allowed flight attendants with the Israeli El Al airlinewear thePalestinian dress in 2015 as part of Jewish heritage.

Hijazi noted that she was part of a team that founded thePalestinian Heritage Port Day initiative of May 25, 2015, coinciding with Arab Culture Day, to show that Palestine belongs to Arab culture, and to strengthen the relationship of Palestinians with the heritage of their ancestors who were forcibly displaced from their lands during of the 1948 Nakba.

Ahmed Abu Dia, owner ofTorath Shop, an embroidery store in Gaza City, told Al-Monitor it considered the cultural theft “a crime.”

He noted that around 150 Palestinian women from across the Gaza Strip worked with him embroidering Palestinian dresses, which he exported to the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as toPalestinians around the world.

Abu Dia called on the Palestinian Ministry of Education to teach the art of embroidery in schools and universities, with the aim of preserving the Palestinian heritage that highlights the history and culture of the Palestinian people.

Yusra Hassan, a Palestinian designer who resides in Gaza City, told Al-Monitor: “I felt very upset when I saw the Miss Universe candidates wearing the Palestinian dress. I fell in love with the art of embroidery, which I learned from my mother. when I was 10 years old. I made my hobby my job even if it doesn’t bring in much, considering the long hours I spend embroidering each dress. Sometimes a dress can take a whole month to finish, but I’ll never give up. I want to preserve this Palestinian heritage.

Amina al-Zarihi, a yoga teacher at Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, told Al-Monitor that Israel’s claim that the Palestinian dress is part of Jewish heritage is false. Palestinian clothing is part of everyday life. Palestinian women wear it on all occasions, in both joy and sorrow.

She said when I welcomed my fiance homeHussein al-Zarihi, who spent 19 years in Israeli occupation prisons, I made sure to wear the embroidered Palestinian dress to honor the Palestinian identity and culture my fiance fought for. He was very happy when he saw me in the traditional Palestinian dress. “