Was 2021 the year we moved away from fast fashion?

IIt has been a year for the fashion industry. With a return to awards season and a gradual return to life without coronavirus restrictions, the sartorial stakes were high. And not just because people wanted to make up for the many months they spent swaddled in loungewear.

Because while the world was on hiatus, the climate crisis was raging. With deadly floods, wildfires, deep frost and the United Nations Code Red report, it has been impossible to ignore the ecological damage that has been caused this year. And of course, like all industries, fashion has an important role to play when it comes to finding solutions.

Thank goodness then, some progress seems to have been made. In 2021, the clothing rental market continued to explode. This was in part thanks to a slight increase in media coverage and the number of celebrities, like Holly Willoughby and Laura Whitmore, who proudly wore their rented items at high profile events. According to GlobalData, the rental sector will represent 2.3 billion euros by 2029.

Elsewhere, the red carpet has changed. What was once a place reserved for unusual sets that should never be worn again has become a stage for re-wearing the same clothes or creating new pieces from old ones. Everyone was doing it, from Lorde (whose Met Gala outfit was made from dead fabrics) to the Duchess of Cambridge, who re-wore a Jenny Packham dress she first wore in 2019 to the Royal Variety performance at the Royal Albert Hall in November.

Such things may seem minor in the grand scheme of things, but they send a message to the masses. The one that promotes more sustainable consumption patterns. Luxury brands are adopting new environmentally friendly manufacturing processes to reduce their carbon footprint as well. Take Herms, who created the first Sylvania mushroom leather bag, while Alexander McQueen has started a partnership with second-hand e-merchants Vestiaire Collective which draws on trusted customers to sell their unworn pieces.

Meanwhile, many independent UK brands, such as Phoebe English, have drastically cut production to produce just one collection per year. As for the rising fashion stars of 2021, well, they’ve all been environmentally conscious designers, like Harris Reed, whose first London Fashion Week show in September featured bridal and groom wear. fluid and made from fabrics all sourced from Oxfam.

The industry at large has evolved to become more sustainable this year, says Emily Gordon-Smith, director of consumer products at trend forecasting company Stylus. In particular, we saw good work being done in using more durable fabrics and also saw that it was marketed well in clear messages.

The pandemic could also have helped trigger a shift in the way we consume clothing. I think there has been a sort of cultural awakening, as difficult questions about the industry and its practices are circulating more widely, suggests Bel Jacobs of Act now, the climate crisis campaign group from Extinction Rebellion.

It’s the result of multiple emergencies, from the pandemic to Black Lives Matter and the climate and ecological emergency itself, and seeing how fashion deeply intersects with each. We are beginning to understand that fashion is essentially extractivist, exploitative, racist and even sexist in the way it operates. So a lot of good people right now are trying to do their best to make this ship run.

However, now is not the time to be complacent. Society may have realized the urgency of the climate crisis and the consequent need to change its consumption habits, but that doesn’t mean that every sustainable fashion initiative you see is still a force for the consumer. Good.

We definitely haven’t strayed from fast fashion in 2021, says Dana Thomas, author of Fashionopolis: the price of fast fashion and the future of clothing. Zara and H&M have returned to pre-pandemic sales levels in the fall and are expected to continue to rise.

Today, the environmental consequences of fast fashion are well documented. During Fashion Revolutions Week this year, it emerged that 200 million trees were felled each year to produce cellulosic tissue, of which 35-40% came from ancient forests. Meanwhile, according to the UN Environment Program, two percent of the world’s wastewater comes from textile dyeing. It was also valued that about half a million tonnes of plastic microfibers lost in the washing of synthetic textiles such as polyester, nylon or acrylic end up in the ocean each year. On top of that, an estimated value of 140 million pieces of clothing is sent to the UK landfill every year. Couple all of this with the rates of mass production and the methods used by fast fashion brands and it’s a recipe for disaster.

The figures are far from encouraging. Maria Chenoweth, CEO of Textile Reuse and International Development (TRAID), says people might be armed with more knowledge regarding the consequences of fast fashion, such as deforestation and increased carbon emissions, but these concerns have not yet had an impact on our purchasing habits.

The clothing market is growing and is expected to reach 67 billion in the UK by 2026, according to Chenoweth. The concept of sustainability has gained popularity in fashion, but obviously it has little impact on reversing rapid fashion growth. We need to stop blaming individual consumers and instead focus on the retailers and brands responsible for the relentless overproduction of cheap disposable clothing.

Meanwhile, deceptive business strategies such as greenwashing when brands promote the environment without actually using the sustainable business practices their marketing materials suggest appear to have increased this year given the number of brands that wish to capitalize on fashion demand. environmentally friendly without actually making any tangible changes to production manufacturing processes.

Conscious collections, bragging about having factories set up on their roofs with solar panels … it’s not going to effect the kind of changes needed to meet the climate goals that companies themselves have set themselves, or the goals of. the Paris Climate Agreement, adds Thomas. As long as the handbags are coated with PVC and the clothes come from across the planet, where people are paid half a living wage because poverty and climate change go hand in hand and brands continue to overproduce and push overconsumption, fashion is as important a polluter, if not more, than before the pandemic.

The problem is such that some activists do not know whether fashion, a fundamentally consumer-driven industry, can ever be environmentally friendly. Even the rental sector, originally thought to be greener given its circularity, has been called into question. In July, a study published by the Finnish scientific journal Environmental research letters suggested that renting clothes could be even worse for the planet than throwing them away due to a number of hidden environmental costs, such as delivery, packaging and dry cleaning.

I would question our continued use of the word sustainable in relation to fashion, says Shonagh Marshall of Fashion Act Now. If you look at consumption, it’s on the rise, and some of the biggest fashion companies, such as Kering, reported larger profits in the first half of 2021 than before the pandemic. There have been some cool hardware innovations, but they haven’t been scaled up to make a significant difference yet.

Obviously, there are many brands that need to take stock and really overhaul their businesses if they ever were to see real progress when it came to moving away from fast fashion. They need to stop prioritizing profit over people and the planet, Chenoweth says. And stop selling a dream that constantly updating our wardrobe makes us better and more desirable human beings when the reality of fashion is labor exploitation and environmental disaster.

We can, of course, do more at the individual level as well. Consumers need to understand the power they have to make a positive impact, says Francesca Muston, vice president of fashion at trend forecasting company WGSN. Asking the right questions of the brands you love, she says, is key. If something is flagged as sustainable, green, or environmentally friendly, ask why and how? Look for sustainable options that you’ll leave data trail for retailers to analyze and respond to, she suggests.

How you choose to take care of your clothes is also essential. By focusing on items you already own, washing them sparingly and avoiding tumble drying, you can extend their lifespan and avoid having to buy more items to replace them. However, as Muston points out, the best thing you can do is actually very simple, and it doesn’t require you to buy anything. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what the label says; if you don’t wear something, it’s not durable, she points out. So arguably one of the most important things you can do is wear your clothes and love them.