Bodycam footage shows horror moment stray police bullet kills 14-year-old girl, trying on dress

Valentina Orellana-Peralta died in her mother’s arms after being hit by a bullet from a Los Angeles Police Department gun in the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood

A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a stray bullet fired from a police rifle while trying on clothes.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother for a dress for her next quinceanera, a 15th anniversary celebration in Hispanic lore, when chaos erupted in the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood.

Daniel Elena-Lopez triggered a staff evacuation effort when he began attacking customers with a metallic object described by a distressed 911 caller as a bicycle lock.

Police arrived to find a bleeding woman on the floor after the 24-year-old grabbed her on the escalator and started brutally beating her with the metal object.

Bodycam footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday shows an officer walking through the store and firing three shots in an alley toward Elena-Lopez.















He was shot dead with Valentina, who was hiding out of sight in a locker room.

The girl was born and raised in Santiago, Chile, and arrived in the United States six months ago with her mother to visit an older sister, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the newspaper, she died in the arms of her mother, who was working on papers to stay in the United States with her daughter permanently.

Police said no guns were found on Elena-Lopez.















A Gofundme page set up to help Valentina’s family with funeral and legal costs has raised over $ 20,000 (15,000).

“There is no amount of money that can bring our Valentina back, or comfort her grieving mother, father and older sister, but we want her immediate family to be relieved of any financial strain that might make this process of mourning even more difficult, “said a description on the read page.

“We want her family to be as comfortable as possible and able to plan Valentina’s funeral without limits.”

LAPD agents dispatched to the store were responding to several radio calls of an assault and a possible shooting in progress, police said.

A video released by police on Monday showed the bearded and beefy suspect Elena-Lopez entering the store with his bicycle and behaving erratically as he threatened and approached several shoppers.

At one point, the man is seen in store security video punching a woman on the ground and dragging her across the floor away from her shopping cart as he repeatedly batons her with a bike lock .















The beating continues as several police officers approach the suspect with their firearms.

In a separate audio-video recording from body camera footage of the policeman closest to the suspect, the officer can be heard shouting: “She bleeds, she bleeds”, just before turning a corner and confronting Elena -Lop while the victim tries to crawl. a way.

The suspect, holding a large object in his hands, is seen standing with his back turned outside the dressing room, a few yards (meters) from the bloodied victim as the officer raises his rifle and shoots the suspect.

The clubbed woman was then hospitalized with injuries to her head and arms, police said.

In a statement accompanying the videos, LAPD spokesperson Captain Stacy Spell said the 14-year-old, who was in the locker room with her mother, was found in the dressing room as police searched the store for additional victims.















The officer who fired has been placed under administrative surveillance while an investigation is underway, an LAPD spokesperson said.

LAPD chief Michel Moore issued a statement promising a “thorough, complete and transparent” investigation into what he called a “devastating” tragedy.

The California attorney general’s office was also due to open an independent investigation.

Lawyer Ben Crump, who represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin, will represent Valentina’s family and has threatened to take civil action against the police.