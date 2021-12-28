Why men’s dresses are the biggest men’s fashion trend this season





Of the many hangovers in containment, the adoption of loungewear as everyday wear has perhaps been the most subtle. We’ve all complained (or jubileed) about working from home, bemoaned pre- and post-vacation testing, and cringed at the awkward mix of limbs that replaced the handshake. And yet, we have remained silent about the loss of hard necklaces; when we see this tie dangling from the back of the bedroom door, we look away in embarrassment. Tekla’s organic cotton bathrobe Tekla “We have seen an incredible response to sleepwear, with sales growth of 60% since 2020,” says Damien Paul, head of menswear at Matches Fashion, the online retailer. “As we spend more time at home, our customers are looking for luxurious items, like a cashmere robe, which can be used as a tactile knit to add texture to an outfit. ” Tekla is the definitive mark of this relaxed new era. Best known for his bedding and towels, he recently released a classic bathrobe, designed to be worn inside and outside the home. Could / should you really wear a bathrobe over jeans and a hoodie? “Yes, most definitely,” says Tekla co-founder Kristoffer Juhl. “You can and should do exactly what you feel like doing. Even though the emphasis for us is on functionality during product development – and although we believe that the main uses of the bathrobe are swimming, after-bath, recreation, relaxation at home – nothing is wrong with it. prevents you from enjoying it as you wish. The dressing gown, it seems, is the hit sleeper of the season. Matches recently collaborated with Parisian blouse Charvet on a capsule collection featuring a handmade shawl collar dress in medium blue linen, while Charvet’s UK equivalent, Turnbull & Asser, released a pair of kimono dresses this year. designed to look as good on a shirt and tie as on pajamas. But this season, the bathrobe is not even necessarily a bathrobe. There are thick wool overcoats at Louis Vuitton and Brioni, while Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana have created extensive quilted versions of the garment. There’s the maximalism of the dress at Bottega Veneta (bright green, sheepskin, north of £ 6,165) and the minimalism of the dress at The Row, which has found room in its ascetic aesthetic for a coat that many might qualify as “comfortable”. If the dress suggests too much effort – like getting out of bed – then idle aesthetes will be happy to hear that pajamas are in it too. You can find silky coordinates at Études and Dries Van Noten, and even jumpsuits at Prada. Could you wear a bathrobe over your onesie? Why never? At this point, as Kristoffer Juhl says, you have to do exactly how you feel. This article first appeared in the Winter 2021 issue of Esquire magazine This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

