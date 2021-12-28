Yung Miami Gives Us Fashion Goals On Aspen Vacation Getaway





Grand opening of Onyx Source: Prince Williams / Getty Than Miami spent time in Aspen for a vacation getaway with her family in Aspen, Colo where she only served LEWKS and was absolutely there for it! Speaking to Instagram, the Act Up rapper shared a few photos from her winter getaway and showed off her glamorous style where she wore super cute sweaters, wetsuits and boots while hitting the slopes with her loved ones. On Christmas Day, the rapper posed in an all-white Christian Dior ensemble that included a Christian Dior sweater, matching pants and snow boots. She served face and body by posing in the snow ahead of the winter holiday festivities. And earlier today, the 27-year-old shared a photo of Aspen on Instagram where she showed off all of her looks in one post. For the first look, she stepped out in an all-black Chanel look with Chanel furry winter boots, black leggings, a cropped top and a beige beanie. For her next look, she returned to the all-white aesthetic, wearing a white puffer jacket, white shirt, white pants, and white boots. Aspen dump , she captioned the IG carousel. Check out the looks below! We weren’t the only ones loving Miamis’ looks on her winter getaway, as many rappers, 4.9 million IG followers, flooded Beautys IG’s comments to share their seals of approval. Chanel on ice , one fan wrote while another said, Winter in Miami . It’s no surprise that Yung Miami is becoming one of our favorite fashion girls because earlier this year, she said NYLON that she’s definitely ready to do more when it comes to fashion after attending Marcell Von Berlin’s first show in Los Angeles. The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe and am obsessed with Marcell, she told the magazine. I am so excited to work with him in the future and would love to be on the show next year. We can’t wait to see more of Yung Miami’s trending LEWKS in 2022! Do not miss Yung Miami is ready for more in the fashion world Yung Miami channels Ronnie from cult movie The Players Club

