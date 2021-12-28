Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Timeline – Who is the model dated with?

Besides being a successful model with an impressive runway portfolio, Kaia Gerber’s romantic life is also a hot topic among fans.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, who once revealed she had never had a boyfriend in high school has been romantically linked to several men in Hollywood in recent years.

More recently, campaign star Celine was lovingly linked with actor Austin Butler, following the Daily mail obtained photos of the pair, who, at the time, allegedly took a joint yoga session together.

The news came a month after her reported breakup of Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

The 20-year-old, who has paraded for fashion heavyweights such as Chanel, Givenchy and Alexander McQueen in recent years, to name a few, has dated Elordi for just over a year. year.

The couple are believed to have ended their romance on good terms, Elordi recently said. Men’s health magazine of the model: “She behaves wonderfully in public. ”

Here’s everything you need to know about Kaia Gerber’s relationships:

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Gerber and 30 years old Once upon a time … in Hollywood The Butler star was pictured together in December 2021, suggesting the pair could be an item.

A source has since said People as Gerber and Butler, who was previously linked with French-American actor Lily-R0se Depp, after a long-term relationship with Music school the star Vanessa Hudgens, are indeed in a relationship.

“Austin and Kaia are dating. All of her friends think they’re so adorable and it’s a total progress from her last relationship and she knows that too.

“She looks really happy. All of his friends think he’s really cute, ”the source said.

And that’s not all, because AND! News reported that Gerber and Butler even went on vacation together.

They were reportedly seen arriving at Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, September 22 with full bags.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Just a month before rumors started circulating about Gerber and Butler dating, it was reported that Gerber and Elordi, who are known to have started dating in September 2020, have ended their relationship.

Before confirming their relationship, the model and the 24-year-old The kissing booth The star, who had previously dated Zendaya, has been pictured together several times while dating her.

Gerber confirmed their romance in October 2020 by sharing a photo of herself dressed as Priscilla Presley and her then-beau dressed as Elvis.

In September 2021, Elordi and Gerber made their first red carpet appearance together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles, when Gerber donned a Celine dress, accented with Tiffany & Co jewelry. ., and Elordi was dressed in a suit, also from the same French fashion house.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

That same year, Gerber shared photos from her 20th birthday celebrations in which Elordi was seen gently wrapping his arms around her.

The caption of the Instagram post read: “Film of my 20th birthday”. The post has since been deleted, but while live it previously prompted Paris Hilton to comment: “So happy for you both!”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2021, Elordi even hilariously revealed that Gerber had cut his mule. ‘You’re cute but …’ he reminded himself that she had said.

Talk to Vogue in May Gerber said of Elordi: “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, have a safe and stable relationship like that, m ‘ really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it is like to love unconditionally. ‘

At the time, Gerber was believed to be dividing her time between Elordi’s house in Hollywood Hills and her parents’ house in Malibu.

During the same interview, the model also said: “He’s a great person for me because he went to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have.”

As Gerber and Elordi broke up, a source said Entertainment tonight: ‘Their separation is amicable.’

In an interview with Men’s health in December 2021, Elordi kindly explained how Gerber deals with media attention.

After showing his admiration for the way she behaves in public, he went on to say, “And I learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to handle it and how to kind of be.” anything about that, you know? ‘

Since then, Elordi has reportedly been in her own new relationship, with social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of actor Lori Loughlin.

Speculation about Elordi and Giannulli’s romance surfaced after the couple were pictured having coffee together, according to the Daily mail.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson

Gerber was first linked to Pete Davidson in October 2019, after being spotted having dinner together. The following month, a source confirmed American weekly this they had started dating.

“Pete and Kaia are dating and they are trying to keep their relationship low key,” the source told the outlet.

Gerber and the comedian have been pictured appearing beloved and holding hands on several occasions.

Speaking in an interview with Charlamagne Tha DieuDavidson then opened up about Gerber, saying they dated for a few months but went their separate ways.

The comedian, who suffers from Crohn’s disease and borderline personality disorder, discussed his breakup with Gerber while also touching on his personal struggles, saying, “She’s very young and I’m going through a lot and so on. was before I went to rehab.

“It’s just like she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about a guy who just has problems and bullshit. She should enjoy her job.

He added: “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.”

Davidson also addressed Gerber’s mom, Crawford, and dad Randy Gerber, saying, “His parents were really helpful and everything so they’re cool.”

During his conversation and that of the radio host, he went on to explain how he was in his relationships in general. ‘I cry a lot. I enter into deep conversations, ”he said.

At the time, Davidson, who had previously dated Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, and who is now romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, said, “I don’t date for a while. Unless I meet the love of my life.

In a previous conversation with comedian Colin Jost during a Saturday Night Live episode, Davidson said, “It’s not just Colin. You are dating a famous woman and everyone is delighted, but when I do, the world wants to hit me in the throat.

Kaia Gerber and Wellington Grant

Before Davidson, the model would have been in a relationship with another model Wellington Grant.

Speculation over their romance came after they were spotted holding hands as they strolled through New York City in February 2018.

American weekly reported that they spent Valentine’s Day together that month, but neither has confirmed their relationship.

Sakaynah Hunter

Sakaynah Hunter is the editor-in-chief of digital news at ELLE, covering topics such as politics, health, women’s interest, the royal family and entertainment.

