A look at the best varsity sports stories involving Lenawee County in 2021

Here is the list of the 10 best college sports stories in Lenawee County for 2021:

# 1 Adrian College Baseball Heads To College World Series

The Adrian College baseball team made their first trip to the NCAA Division III College World Series since 2008 in dramatic fashion.

The Bulldogs won the regional title in spectacular fashion with three wins from behind after going 1-1 to start the tournament in Whitewater, Wisconsin.

In the regional final, Adrian trailed host Wisconsin-Whitewater 6-0 in the seventh when Brady Wood hit a grand slam to make it a 6-4 game. The Warhawks added their own run in the ninth to make it 7-4 before Wood hit a 2-point double and Gunner Rainey tied the score, 7-7, in the ninth.

In the bottom of the 10th, Tristan Richardson hit a solo home run to send Adrian to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Bulldogs went 1-2 at Cedar Rapids, losing Game 1, 7-5 to St. Thomas (which will move to Division I in 2022), before defeating Johns Hopkins, 12-9, and being eliminated by Washington University, 16-5.

Onsted No.2 Austin Davis Helps Michigan Basketball Win Big Ten Title

Austin Davis enjoyed his most productive season in Michigan in 2020-21 as he helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten title and advance to the NCAA tournament.

Davis started the first five games of the season but suffered an injury in a game against Toledo where he scored a career-high 12 points. He was out for a month and, while away from the pitch, rookie Hunter Dickinson emerged and took the starting center spot.

Davis became Michigan’s sixth man and thrived, especially during the tournament as the Wolverines reached the Elite Eight.

No.3 Adrian and Siena Heights play spring football seasons

Adrian College and Siena Heights football teams faced off in a spring season.

The Saints went 2-2 before the last three games were all called off while the Bulldogs went 2-2 in the spring after going 1-2 in the fall. Adrian was one of the few Division III college teams to play multiple games in the fall of 2020.

Women’s wrestling Adrian # 4 places five at nationals

The Bulldogs had a strong performance at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, placing five times while finishing ninth in the country.

Zoe Nowicki took fifth place at 143 pounds to lead AC while Emily Mendez was sixth (109), Megan Vondrasek (143) was seventh and Elisa Cox (136) and Jasmine Hale (170) each took eighth.

Four of the five placers are back for the 2021-22 season.

Siena Heights fight # 5 returns

The SHU wrestling program returned for the first time in more than three decades for a brief appearance in 2020-21, but is now in full swing.

The Saints fought for the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships to end the 2021 season, but this fall SHU returned to a full schedule under the guidance of head coach Derrik Marry, a Hudson graduate.

Adrian College’s No.6 rugby debuts with title race

AC’s men’s and women’s rugby teams made a big first impression on the varsity rugby scene, especially in the men’s ranks, as the Bulldogs advanced to the national championship where they took second place.

The men went undefeated in the regular season and outscored No.13 Charlotte, No.3 Illinois State and No.1 Norwich by a combined score of 134-51 in the National College Rugby Tournament before falling. facing n ° 7 Thomas More, 21-17.

The women’s team went 10-5-2 to start the game.

Number 7 Wurzer sets Adrian College achievement records

Jack Wurzer put the finishing touches on his record-breaking career as a signalman at Adrian College.

Wurzer finished his time at the top of the Bulldogs as the all-time program record holder for passing touchdowns (66) and passing yards (8,062), breaking the records held by Mike McGree of 2007 to 2010.

# 8 Adrian women’s hockey remains undefeated

A 3-3 tie and a few exhibition losses against the NCAA Division I programs were the only flaws in a perfect season for Adrian’s women’s hockey team.

The Bulldogs were 20-0-1 in 2020-21 as they dominated the Northern College Hockey League.

Unfortunately for Adrian, there was no domestic tournament for the second consecutive season. The Bulldogs went on a 28-game unbeaten streak before dropping the opener against Oswego State for the 2021-22 season, 2-1.

The Bulldogs are currently 6-2-1 this season and 4-0 in the NCHA game and are ranked 9th nationally.

No.9 Fugate takes the nation’s second place in pole vault

Tecumseh graduate Tyler Fugate was second at the NAIA National Outdoor Championships for Siena Heights.

Fugate, who is only in his second season for the Saints, jumped from a height of four meters (13 feet-1 1/2 inches), falling 0.5 meters from first place.

Fugate’s jump tied a school record, but has since broken the indoor record this season with a jump of 4.07 meters (13-4 1/4).

No 10 Murlin wins All-American honors again

Siena Heights linebacker Kole Murlin took second-team AFCA NAIA All-American honors after another fantastic season.

Murlin recorded 112 tackles to lead the Mid-States Football Association and his 12.4 tackles per game was the third in the country.

Murlin was an Honorable Mention All-American for the truncated 2020-21 season.