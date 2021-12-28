Virginia Tech-North Carolina men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns at Tech | Virginie Tech

The COVID-19 issues that have plagued a number of college basketball teams across the country in recent weeks are now an issue for Virginia Tech as well.

Virginia Tech announced Monday that its men’s basketball team was on COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of Wednesday’s game in North Carolina.

So far, Saturday’s home game with Pittsburgh remains on the schedule.

This is the first time this season that the Hokies (8-5, 0-2 ACC) have seen a game postponed or canceled.

Tech players returned to campus on Sunday after their Christmas vacation.

A Tech spokesperson declined to say how many people in the program tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesperson also declined to say whether Tech had suspended all men’s basketball activities.

The Hokies last played Duke last Wednesday. The technical reserve Jalen Haynes did not make this trip. A Tech spokesperson said that night Haynes was unavailable but declined to say if it was because Hayes was on COVID-19 protocols. The spokesperson said Haynes’ absence was not for disciplinary or academic reasons.

People also read …

Both teams in this match now have COVID-19 issues.

Duke announced Monday that he is on COVID-19 protocols and is expected to postpone his Wednesday game at Clemson.

According to the September report from the ACC Medical Advisory Group, a person who tests positive should be isolated for at least 10 days from the date of testing positive or symptom onset. At least one day must have passed since the fever went away (without the use of fever medication) and since the respiratory symptoms improved.

But the ACC announced an update on Monday, saying that a vaccinated person who tests positive can be released from isolation once they are asymptomatic and have had two negative tests 24 hours apart; or after seven days have passed since the first positive test, symptoms improve, the person has been fever-free for 24 hours, and the person has tested negative within 24 hours of resolution.

The ACC update, the 12th iteration of the report in the past 17 months, was designed ahead of new recommendations on Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the CDC recommended a reduction in isolation restrictions for people who test positive and asymptomatic from 10 days to five days on condition that the person wears a mask everywhere for the first five days after release from isolation. So more adjustments to the CCA’s Medical Advisory Group policy could be made with respect to people who test positive, depending on how this new five-day mask recommendation applies to sports.

Also under that September ACC report, a person who is required to self-quarantine due to contact tracing can be released from quarantine after seven days if they have no symptoms and no positive test. Fully vaccinated and asymptomatic people who were identified during contact tracing do not need to be quarantined at all, according to the ACC report. No changes were made to this part of the report on Monday.

But on Monday, the CDC recommended that people identified during contact tracing only skip quarantine if they have received booster shots. So it remains to be seen whether ACC will also change its quarantine policy for contact tracing.

Due to a recent CCA rule change, Tech will not suffer a league forfeit loss from the game in North Carolina.

The league announced on Wednesday that its athletic directors had abandoned their forfeit policy amid the wave of cancellations and postponements that hit college basketball this month due to COVID-19. The ACC forfeit policy was announced in October. Under the original policy, if a team could not play on their originally scheduled date due to COVID-19 issues, they would suffer a league loss by forfeit and the opponent would get a league win by forfeit. .

Under the new policy, ACC matches that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If these matches cannot be rescheduled, they will simply be considered a competition with no effect on a team’s record.

Virginia Tech and Duke bring to seven the number of ACC men’s basketball teams that have had to postpone or cancel at least one game this season due to COVID-19 issues.

The ACC announced on Monday that Boston College was remaining on COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of the BC’s home game on Wednesday with the State of Florida. This is the second game in a row that BC has not been able to play.

Georgia Tech announced on Sunday that its Wednesday game in Syracuse has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Georgia Techs. This is the second game in a row that Georgia Tech hasn’t been able to play.

Louisville announced last week that it was suspending men’s basketball activities and postponing a game with Kentucky due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Louisville program.

Syracuse had to postpone two non-league games due to COVID-19 issues in its schedule, but was due to resume action Monday night against Brown.

The state of Florida had to cancel a non-league game and postpone another due to COVID-19 protocols, but had planned to return to action on Wednesday in the now postponed game at Boston College.

Virginia Tech also suffered issues related to COVID-19 last season.

A January game with Boston College was not played last season due to issues related to BC’s COVID-19.

The Hokies’ home games in February against Florida State and Louisville were not played due to these COVID-19 issues.

But Virginia Tech ultimately found itself with its own COVID-19 issues last season. So Tech had to give up a February 16 game with North Carolina and a February 20 game with FSU.

Hokies coach Mike Young said in February that two non-players in the program have tested positive and too many players have been quarantined and unable to train due to contact tracing.

After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the field with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on February 23. The Hokies rebounded with a home rout from Wake Forest on February 27, but it turned out to be their last regular season game.

On March 2, the ACC announced that Virginia Techs had rescheduled the March 3 home game with Louisville due to a contact tracing exam in the Tech program. The ACC announced on March 3 that the Hokies’ regular season finale on March 6 in the state of North Carolina had been called off due to quarantine and the contact tracing review.

Young said in March that those two cancellations were not the result of a positive test but rather a contact tracing issue after Tech put guys in close contact with someone who tested positive.