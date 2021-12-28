Going for Greene, the new place to shop

Guest diary

The pace of new store openings in New York continues to accelerate. I found it interesting that one street in particular, Greene Street, had a plethora of stores. One of the new stores is a New York brand, but the rest are from all over the world.

Interestingly, all but one are independent labels. Everyone has their own voice and brand DNA. Several landlords said the drop in rents brought on by the pandemic persuaded them to open stores in New York City. Additionally, landlords are more flexible with the length of leases, letting smaller brands and DTC companies open physical locations.

Walking down Greene Street about a month ago, I saw doors open with construction workers inside. Amiri, a popular Los Angeles-based streetwear line, had signs in the window saying they would open soon. Now officially open for business, it’s the brand’s only store on the east coast. The first store, and flagship, is on Rodeo Drive.

The spacious store has a “cool” minimalist look. There are collections for men and women, and lots of fun and useful accessories. Mike Amiri, founder and namesake of the brand, dresses you from head to toe.

The designer started making stage outfits for rockers like Steven tyler and Axl Rose, and first sold its RTW to Maxfield, the ultra-hip boutique in LA. The brand now has dozens of followers.

There are basics, and then there are face prints and embellished clothes that you need a little attitude to wear. Amiri takes pride in handcrafted details for an individual look.

The black jeans and the denim jacket are encrusted with rhinestone decorations, and another jeans are covered with a star print. So it’s no surprise that the designer won the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent several years ago.

The women’s collection ranges from dressy to ultra-casual. Both ends of the spectrum offer the perfect urban outfits to rock your look (s).

Amiri,76 Greene Street

Friend, Alexandre Mattiussi, just opened just across the street. Ami is an avant-garde Parisian brand that hasn’t been easy to find in New York. Contemporary price clothing for men and women includes up-to-date classics that are trendier than suits and definitely not streetwear.

Their Parisian boutiques have always been a must-see for me, so I’m delighted to find the clothes here in New York. Women’s clothing is a bit borrowed from the boyfriend in style. Clean and tailor-made.

The French striped sailor sweater is a classic, and the Le Dj-Vu bag on the shelves was introduced by Catherine Deneuve, a brand ambassador and a fan.

The striped sweater is a staple in the staff wardrobe. Men’s clothing has the same attitude as the women’s collection.

Selected classics have a unisex attitude. Jackets, coats and down jackets for fall are all important looks. Ami is emblematic of a new informal yet sophisticated sartorial trend.

WHO,77 Greene Street

Bottega Venetaalso opened a SoHo outpost on Greene Street. The company has been in the fashion news lately when it abruptly fired its new creative director, Daniel lee apparently for having a bad attitude and for causing the staff to flee the company. I found the store to have an attitude issue as well, as it has a stand-in-line policy for entry. They only had two salespeople in the store and a gatekeeper at the door, and only allowed two people in at a time. For a huge, profitable business, surely they can afford more salespeople? The guard laughed and agreed with me.

If you like emerald green, you’ll find plenty of them here. Lee pronounced it “Bottega Green”. I don’t find the color terribly flattering for most people.

What was interesting about the news surrounding the layoff was that in Lee’s collections, only 7% of sales were from clothing and 74% from leather goods.

Shoes accounted for 16% of sales. Some of the bestsellers are the Puddle Boots in the background.

The men’s collection is at the back of the store. There is a relatively small selection of clothing for men and women; and all they have is reflected in the resin floors.

The store’s layouts are up-to-date and compelling, and the accessories are on display throughout.

Bottega Veneta,101 Greene Street

Pat Bois a Brazilian brand specializing in vibrant prints, hand embroidery and evening wear. They just added a colorful active collection, pictured above.

Everything is made in the creator’s hometown. She founded a school to teach locals to sew and embroider, and now more than 200 of them create clothes and accessories.

The store is full of wellness energy. The clothes are detailed and well made.

The back of the store has a bar for you to relax in while you shop. The colorful walls are welcoming on a winter’s day.

If you don’t like prints, this probably isn’t the store for you. But if color and exuberant shapes are your thing, you’ll be spending a field day here.

Pat Bo,65 Greene Street

Lafayette 148also open on Greene Street. They moved past their Broome Street location and decided to open in a more central part of SoHo. These days, the contemporary brand is doing well.

The store design is cool and clean with its own bar, and the stairs lead up to a VIP area for private shopping. There are sofas for relaxing all over the store.

The look of Lafayette 148 is minimal and features neutral colors and up-to-date classics.

There are also seasonal colors. The store has a flexible design with translucent screens and shelves dividing the large open space. The brand also offers sizes small and up, a rarity these days.

Also on display is a wide selection of accessories including boots and shoes, bags, scarves, belts, jewelry and more.

Lafayette 148,59 Greene Street

Acne Studioshad been around this corner of Greene Street for a long time. The Stockholm-based design house was always packed. Almost too packed. They have decided to double their space and the new Acne has just opened. Founder and Creative Director Jonny johansson really opened up space.

The light enters through huge windows. The space is minimally designed with thick carpet on the floor.

A sampling of the clothes is displayed, with more in the storage rooms. The accessories are stored with care. The space of the woman is a little bigger than that of the men.

Acne is well known for its nifty bags and shoes. The new space has plenty of space to display them.

The clothes seem more colorful this season. Acne is multidisciplinary and is known to publish beautiful magazines and books. It is a real lifestyle brand.

Acne Studios,33 Greene Street

Barbara Hodes is the owner of Private New York Shopping Tour, offering personalized tours in New York and Brooklyn.