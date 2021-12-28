Season-High 5 Joe Girard III Steals Help Syracuse Defeat Brown

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one. Donate now and secure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange.

After a blazing 3-point start from Syracuse, Brown took the same approach to try to get back into the game. The Bears worked the ball inside then backed up to an open shooter. So when Tamenang Choh got the ball inside, he turned to pass, but this time Joe Girard III reached into the path of the ball for a flight. The keeper ignited the other end of the pitch, hit his defender with a neat Eurostep and finished with a reverse layup.

I saw that there were opportunities when they were looking for the high position, Girard said. Try to almost get them to throw, then do a quick jerk to try to get the ball back.

Girard ended his night with 15 points, seven assists and five steals, a season high, as Syracuse (6-5, 1-0 on the Atlantic coast) beat Brown (8-6) on Monday night. On a night when his backcourt partner Buddy Boeheim scored 28 goals, Girard assisted Syracuse with his interceptions and assists.

He was in the league’s top 10 last year for interceptions. He sees where they’re trying to go, head coach Jim Boeheim said. He’s been very consistent game after game.

With his first steal of the evening, Girard brought the ball in transition and passed to Buddy, who tossed it to Cole Swider for 3. Then he grabbed the steal that led to the Eurostep layup. Girard would snatch another before finally sneaking into his fourth steal of the first half. Each time, Girard got a flight and quickly moved the transitioning team forward. On the fourth flight, he ran to the right side of the field and lasered a pass to Jimmy Boeheim, who led and allowed Jesse Edwards a pass for the dunk.

Throughout the night, Girards’ robberies proved to be an offensive spark for the Orange as they headed for a big win over Brown.

It’s just a matter of knowing their pieces. Our coaches are doing a good job of dropping the scout report and telling us where they’re going to be and what they’re going to do, Girard said. So just by listening to that, then playing on instinct.

His last steal of the night came in the second half, bringing Girard to five, one short of a career high he set against Northeastern last year.

But it wasn’t just in defense that Girard helped Syracuse score points, he also distributed seven assists. It’s now two consecutive games with seven assists for Girard. He started the evening by attending the first three baskets made for SU.

First it was about finding Jimmy open on the right wing for 3. Then Girard helped kick off the Buddys’ 28-point night with an open 3 in the exact same spot. Then Girard tried to get a deep shot for himself, but after his fake pump didn’t work on his defender he just looked left and found Jimmy for another open 3. After three passes. consecutive decisive, Girard called his own number and immediately stopped and emptied himself. a 3 to him.

He gives the ball to people, Boeheim said. He can score, which is why he gets assists. They fear he will score. He has been very consistent all year round.

Girard collected a fourth assist in the first half when he found Swider open in the corner for 3. At halftime, Girards four assists created 12 points, and his four steals gave seven more points to SU. Those 19 points were half of Syracuse’s 38 total in the first half. In addition to his five points in the first half, Girard has helped lead a Syracuse attack which has struggled in the last few games.

In the second half, Girard began to fuel the low post more as Brown began to push the Syracuse shooters, who shot 58.3% beyond the arc in the first half. Girard fed Edwards to the ground for a quick jump before he slowly dribbled across the field on the next possession. When one of the Browns’ post players came out to guard him, Girard spotted the mismatch. He deftly bounced the ball towards Jimmy, who backed up against his man and scored with a hook.

But Girards’ last assist of the evening was his most significant. Syracuse had exploited Brown with the pick and roll all night, and this time was no different. Edwards came all the way to the 3 point line to create a screen for Girard. As Girard rounded the screen, he stopped and picked up his dribble, allowing Brown to pass him. Edwards lunged for the basket, but Girard’s eyes were fixed on Jimmy on the wing. But Girard didn’t switch to Jimmy. Instead, he lobbed a blind pass over his two defenders to Edwards for an emphatic dunk.

Jesse, he’s very present there, so sometimes, honestly, you just have to throw him in, let him grab him (and) go down with it, Girard said.

Soon after, the Girards night came to an end as Boeheim opted to let some of his starters rest given the large lead. In just 28 minutes, Girard provided a spark to Syracuse’s offense as the Orange posted their second-highest regulation points total of the season. After the game, Girard credited his teammates with his success.

I just have a lot of teammates around me who can put the ball in the basket, said Girard. As a leader you love to play with this kind of guy.