Isko explores virtual reality and circularity at Circular Fashion Summit – Sourcing Journal





The world’s largest VR gathering for the fashion community wrapped up earlier this month, giving guests a glimpse of what the future of the industry might look like. This year’s Circular Fashion Summit, hosted by the circular fashion platform Lablaco, was held in the Metaverse, a digital twin of the historic Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, from December 9 to 12. It brought together industry players from around the world to experience the virtual realm of fashion. Isko was a corporate partner of the event, joining Kering, Vogue, Paris Fashion Week and many innovation partners including Spinnova, FibreTrace and Renewcell. The Turkish denim maker took the opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to circularity through an immersive experience powered by virtual reality. In partnership with the London-based Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF), Isko developed a VR art installation that guided guests through its processes to turn textile waste into a new fashion. Through the program, guests could also dress their avatars with a range of virtual fashion pieces, including a denim jacket designed by Isko with an all-over branded motif. The manufacturer showcased its circularity offerings, which focus on its R-Two fabrics that combine reused and recycled materials to help close the production loop. R-Two fabrics are made with materials derived from Isko’s own production waste, which is tracked, traced and Content Claim Standard (CCS) certified. The reused cotton is then mixed with recycled polyester from PET bottles. Depending on the content, fabrics may have Recycled Claim Standard (RSC) certification or Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification. The process is fully mapped, documented and audited by Isko’s yarn provider, Sanko. Isko was one of the many companies that demonstrated their efforts at digitization and circularity. The event’s theme “Rethinking Society” inspired discussions on inclusiveness through design, IoT and the role of digital twins, and featured “impact designers” who developed innovations aligned with these subjects. Isko’s immersive experience.

Courtesy The event also honored Aleksandr Akhalkatsishvili, a designer with a penchant for using recycled vegan fabrics; Untitlab, a brand that favors plant fibers; Joao Maraschin, known for recycling materials; Tombogo, an emerging designer who reused bubble wrap from shipping packages as puffer coat insulation; Miss Sohee, who develops zero waste models; Against Medical Advice, a sustainable brand founded by a nurse turned designer; Auroboros, which merges science and technology with physical haute couture and digital-only ready-to-wear; Grace Ling, a brand focused on technology / 3D printing, CAD and CGI; Nouse Etudions, a brand that uses biodegradable materials; and Tokyo James, a label that merges traditional British and Nigerian craftsmanship and benefits underprivileged communities. The Circular Fashion Summit was originally scheduled to be held October 1-4, but was pushed back to December after Facebook-owned virtual reality headset maker Oculus recalled 4 million Oculus Quest 2 headsets, crucial piece of equipment for the conference, as much of it took place in the Spin metaverse, accessible via headsets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-sustainability/isko-circular-fashion-summit-2021-circularity-virtual-reality-lablaco-vr-320299/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos