What will the trend be in 2022? Get a head start with this buying guide

Image Credit: Pexels / Cottonbro

2022 is almost here! As the world begins with a clean slate, pioneers in fashion, architecture, technology and retail are rushing to set the stage for a new normal. As recently as last week, US-based color matching pioneer Pantone announced that the color for 2022 will be Very Peri, a periwinkle blue with undertones of purple red. Now that the color has been decided, what will our homes, routines and dress styles look like in the New Year? Time will tell, but in the meantime we give you an overview with a curated list of trends that are already emerging around the world. Get these products with Amazon Prime and step into 2022 staying one step ahead. Dermalogica Clear Start Clearly Matte Skin Kit Skincare in 2022 is all about simplifying routines. Multipurpose products and those that save time at the sink get the attention they rightly deserve. For those who struggle with acne prone skin, this Dermalogica skin kit is simple and effective. Guess Cordelia Bag Woman In the world of handbags, next year will be devoted to bright and daring colors full of optimism. Ditch the blacks, browns and tans and embrace the rainbow. This little number from Guess is a hobo style crossbody bag designed for style and comfort. Buy it for yourself or a loved one and give the trendy gift of hope. Aminac Essential Oils Diffuser with 8 Bottles of Essential Oils People pay much more attention to sensory experiences in their homes, especially when it comes to scent. By associating different scents with different areas of their home, they inhabit a space with all their senses. So let your home office smell of sage (promotes mental acuity) and your bedroom smell of lavender or orange blossom to promote calm and sleep. Use the Aminacs diffuser and essential oils to discover the scent you are looking for. You can set the timer and take advantage of the silent wave broadcasting technology to create a tranquil atmosphere. Urban Classics Men’s Longline Hooded Open Edge Cardigan The cardigan coat is a fashion trend that has developed from the Netherlands, a country where it is often too warm for a jacket and too cold for a sweater. Brands like Urban Classics have solved the problem of men with long cardigan coats that have a cotton and polyester blend to keep you warm and dry, while looking chic in the latest streetwear. iDeer LIFE Smart Indoor Gardening System, Hydroponics Grow Kit During the pandemic, people around the world have taken their living spaces to the outdoors. Now they’re going to bring the outdoors in. Plant parenthood and biophilia are reaching new heights as people create veranda-like environments in their modern homes. Start your own indoor garden with this hydroponic system, with which you can grow herbs, flowers and even vegetables. THEWHITESHOP Women Multilayer Metal Belt Body Chain The 90s are back in force. According to the American women’s fashion website Harpers Bazaar, chain belts are the hottest trend, you can wear them around a knit dress or directly above the belly button. Bring home this multi-layered metal chain belt and channel the ’90s vibe. Vero Moda oversized shirt for women American model Gigi Hadid wears it, Italian luxury fashion house Fendi sells it. The oversized button-down shirt is fast becoming the latest silhouette. Pair it with oversized pants and follow the flow of your carefree vibe. This 100% organic cotton blouse from Vero Moda is up to the task. Columbia Men’s Rapid Rivers Printed Short Sleeve Shirt In men’s fashion, the 1970s style of boxy-cut, short-sleeved printed shirts is making a comeback. Bold geometric or natural prints with a tailored look are a must. Columbia has a variety of printed shirts in different colors, try them out and pick your new look for 2022. LUCKY STEP Women’s Iridescent Holographic Metallic Chunky Sneakers Whether it’s loafers or lace-up shoes, the shoes get thicker and thicker to create a classic shape and the right volume for your new oversized figure. These lightweight, holographic sneakers are perfect for a casual outfit and come in three pretty colors. Our recommendations are independently chosen by the editors of Gulf News. If you choose to make purchases through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission because we are part of the Amazon Services LLC associate program.

