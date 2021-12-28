The importance of dressing for success in 2022

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: A model walks the runway during Dunhill Menswear Fall / Winter … [+] 2020-2021 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Benefits of dressing for success:

In 2022, dressing for success is set to gain momentum like never before. Part of the reason for the rapid rise is due to fierce competition at both entry level and senior management positions. In addition, for the next fifteen years, zoomers (Gen Z) will enter the workforce for the first time. Specifically, the top performers with the most sought-after skills will have to do their best to stand out from the competition.

The Dress for Success mission statement is to empower men to achieve economic independence by wearing professional attire, in order to convey an image of confidence and strength in their workplace.

I often report on the best ways to dress for clothing, grooming, and footwear success. However, there is one item that requires the greatest attention when your goal is the path to business ascension and that item is a watch.

In fact, a good watch is expensive. Specifically, a plentiful number of American men do not feel comfortable walking into a luxury watch store. And I don’t blame them; I feel the same unless it’s been a really good year.

I recently came across a new concept for men – with the enticing Last name; Watchyo. Similar to buying a used vehicle, Watchyo maintains the best collection of used and unworn luxury watches.

Watchyo: Dress for success

For starters, Watchyo is equipped with knowledgeable staff. The brand has capitalized on the used watch market by offering prices below the standard market price. Additionally, product offerings include luxury brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe to name a few. Most importantly, your superiors, coworkers, and even potential investors will notice your new watch – especially if you are able to intelligently talk about the important details you love when wearing the beautiful watch on your wrist. . He commands authority.

As my readers are well aware, I often report the importance of the relationship between brands and consumers. What I find interesting about Watchyo is that they highlight the customer-centric approach to doing business by giving you the most enjoyable shopping experience from start to finish. Today, a good consumer experience is able to micro-influence others through conversation as well as social media.

In this fast-paced world, you will meet people at work and on downtime where their first impressions of you are all they will have to remember you. A recent study shows that people who dress well have more confidence and feel more powerful during office hours. Circumstances like interviews and board meetings are where dressing appropriately matters a lot. I might also add that a well-dressed man is seen by others as a leader – and rightly so, because men who dress better are more focused on the details. This sends a positive message. For example, my study data in New York Institute of Fashion TechnologyYou have long shown that people make judgments based on their first impression of you in the first seven seconds of the interaction. However, new data confirms that the delay is now closer to five seconds. In fact, the data shows that when two equally qualified job applicants apply for the same job, the best-dressed man will walk away with the job they want – and sometimes a higher salary than expected.

To clarify, this means whether you’re at a job interview, business meeting, or networking event, you only have seconds to make a great first impression and establish yourself as the successful person. ready to take on the job. requirements. And again, the menswear industry is paying close attention to what it means to dress for success in 2022. For example, menswear leaders such as Ralph Lauren, Canali, and Alfred Dunhill are all seeing a resurgence of dress well. Most importantly, a good watch makes a big impression.

I recently had the privilege of speaking with Roy Tay, the founder of Watchyo about how a good watch makes a clear statement about you, why at Watchyou they think every purchase should be a joyful experience and why his advice. expert for you are how the right watch to wear to the office will convey a spirit of self-confidence and leadership!

Joseph DeAcetis: What do you think about how a watch can reflect a good personality during office hours?

Roy Tay: A watch is extremely important for personality as it clearly indicates a person’s class, choices, and style. When you offer your hand to meet new customers, it catches the eyes of customers on your wrist. Plus, it shows that you value time and it’s one of the things that sets an ADULT apart from a teenager.

JD: Talk to Forbes about what makes Watchyo.com unique to American consumers who place a heavy emphasis on clothing for success?

RT: Watchyo focuses on long term relationships with our customers. We treat every customer as our own and make sure every watch purchase is a joyful experience. Basically, your watch guide helps you find something to suit your wrist and make sure that every purchase is a way for consumers to show off their best and at the same time dress for their success.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

JD: In your opinion, does a good watch convey more than power, authority and confidence? Does this show that you have respect for yourself? T: Yes, it certainly conveys more than that. It personally shows how a person is doing and also to make a strong first impression. A good watch also communicates a sense of personal style compared to a well-made pair of shoes or expensive sunglasses. In a way, it shows that you have respect for yourself, but it also brings out that confidence in you. A good watch is like a mini Rolls Royce on your wrist. Something you can wear and enjoy.

JD: Explain to Forbes viewers watchyo.combusiness strategy and what gives you the competitive edge within this market segmentation? RT: Our strategy is to satisfy all consumers in terms of obtaining the watches they want, in particular by allowing rare brands to be accessible to everyone. We understand that some watches are hard to get like the Patek 5711 Tiffany and Co or the brand new Daytona meteorite but with Watchyo many contacts around the world, we are able to find even the rarest watches. We are also committed to the integrity of the luxury watch industry. All our watches are evaluated, authenticated before reaching our inventory

* When it comes to wearing jewelry, a men’s watch is of the utmost importance on the business ascent ladder. Put simply, when a man wears a watch, it sends a message almost as clear as leaving a DNA marker. His watch says a lot about his tastes, lifestyle and income, especially when it comes to senior management.

Wathyo: dressing for success / Jack Of Spades Denim

To dress for success, I suggest choosing the right watch to project your status in the office. Managers and colleagues will profile you to get a general opinion of your social status and formulate a strategy to determine your importance to the project as well as to the company. You see, dressing well is a form of respect for the company you represent.

Specifically, it helps to wear a watch that gives a healthy dose of self-confidence and achievement. At the same time, your watch can be a powerful reminder to you that you are successful no matter what everyone else thinks.

With the current data to back up the power of style on your journey to success, take a look at the benefits that watchyo.com provides when you aim is to appear that you are on top of your game.