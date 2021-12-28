Fashion
Owen Power breaks world junior men’s hockey championship record
EDMONTON – A larger Canadian audience finally understands why Owen Power stands out among his hockey peers.
The 19-year-old defenseman from Mississauga, Ont., Played his junior hockey in the United States before traveling to the University of Michigan.
Power was invited to try out for the Canadian Junior Men’s Hockey Team last year.
The Wolverines did not release him at selection camp and deprived Canadian fans of the chance to see a much-vaunted NHL prospect play at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton.
The Canadians spotted 18-year-old Power at the men’s world championship in June when Canada won gold in Latvia.
The Buffalo Sabers, making him the No. 1 overall pick in the July NHL Draft, confirmed how much professional teams covet his talents.
A hat trick on his first game of the 2022 Men’s World Under-20 Championship, he became the first Canadian defenseman to score three goals in a single game to catch the attention of hockey fans in his country.
After one game, Power only needs two more goals for the most goals scored by a Canadian defenseman in the tournament.
That would surpass current Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot, who scored four goals for Montreal in 2017.
It’s doable given the power play minutes Power will get in Edmonton. Two of his three goals in Canada’s 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the tournament came with a power play.
Alex Pietrangelo (2010) and Bryan McCabe (1995) jointly hold the record for most tournament points by a Canadian defenseman at 12 each.
Power, six-foot-five, 214 pounds, brings the calm to the back of Canada that a team of teenagers will need to win gold on Jan.5.
His composure under pressure, his ability to make good decisions when his time and space are at a premium, said Canadian head coach Dave Cameron.
Growing up, box lacrosse played with power, which Cameron says contributed to the defenseman’s overall hockey skills and ability to maneuver his large hulk out of tight spaces with the puck on his stick. .
I agree one hundred percent, says Power. The most obvious is your hand-eye coordination in catching and playing.
When you actually watch the way the game is played, you learn to use your body and your body position and the space on the court.
This really translates into hockey for the same things with protecting the puck, using your body, and finding open ice to get you in good places to get pucks.
Power has won three national lacrosse championships with Ontario at the peewee and bantam levels. He admits that he preferred lacrosse to hockey when he was young.
I think it was just because I was better at lacrosse, but as I got older I fell more in love with hockey than lacrosse, Power said.
Powers’ older sister Emily plays lacrosse for the University of Guelph and her younger brother Adam also plays lacrosse.
Power contributed three assists and was more than one in 10 games at the Men’s World Championship in Latvia.
He was named Canada’s player of the game in a quarter-final victory over Russia.
Playing in the world championship has definitely helped me feel a lot more comfortable on that ice, said Power. I think I was definitely more comfortable here than when I was playing there, but I also think I knew my role a little better when I got here.
It made things a lot easier I think. It’s quite similar to the role I play in Michigan.
A pre-game Power is unfazed, said Canadian forward Cole Perfetti, who was also Powers’ teammate in Latvia.
Sometimes it’s hard to believe it before a game. Hes the exact same way it would be on a day off. It’s a little weird, but it works for him. He obviously got it, Perfetti said.
It’s hard to have that. People can get angry very easily, especially in sports and hockey. Nothing really bothers him.
London Knights goaltender Brett Brochu will start against the Austrians on Tuesday after Dylan Garand’s 14-save performance against the Czechs.
We were happy after the first game, but we have players in depth. We were going to put them on and use them and go from there, Cameron said.
Forward Xavier Bourgault did not skate on Monday after receiving a blow to the head in the third period on Sunday. Cameron was evasive about Bourgault’s status for Tuesday’s game.
The host nation faces Germany on Wednesday and ends the New Year’s preliminary round against Finland, who beat Austria 7-1 on Monday for a second straight victory.
Germany beat the Czechs 2-1 in overtime in another Pool A game.
Russia passed Switzerland 4-2 and Sweden shut out Slovakia 3-0 in a Pool B match in Red Deer.
The quarter-finals are scheduled for January 2 and the semi-finals on January 4.
Tickets for a game went on sale Monday following Canada’s victory on Matchday 1, which drew just 4,526 people to Rogers Place.
The provincial government capped spectators at major sporting events to 50% of their capacity just days before the tournament started due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Sunday’s participation rate for the Canada game was well below the 9,320 allocated to Rogers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 27, 2021.
