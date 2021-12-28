Gabriella Demetriades Dominates Holiday Fashion in a 26k Sheer Floral Mini Dress | Fashion trends

With the lockdown coming back before the New Years Eve, it looks like we’re ready for another subtle but never without fashion celebration and who better to take inspiration from the holiday style than South African supermodel Gabriella Demetriades? If you’re looking for the perfect mini dresses for a date in the midst of a pandemic, take a cue from Gabriella’s fashion that cut a playful silhouette and turned on vacation mode in a sheer floral print mini dress. while enjoying a getaway with boyfriend Arjun Rampal and son Arik.

Taking to her social media grip, Gabriella shared a photo that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her holiday wardrobe and we are smitten. The photo showed the diva wearing a cream colored mini dress with blue and yellow floral prints all over.

The mini dress featured a deep v-neck and ended just above the thighs to add to the oomph factor. The lightweight bohemian ensemble was made from crinkled hydrangea silk-chiffon fabric while its sheer voluminous sleeves were fitted with a faux drawstring at the cuffs.

Leaving her luscious braids open down her back in a mid-length hairstyle, Gabriella accessorized her look with a cross pendant necklace and another gold necklace. Dressed in a pop of nude pink lipstick, Gabriella amplified the glam quotient with rosy makeup.

The mini dress is attributed to Australian fashion label Alice McCall, which boasts of chic and playful designs that include bridesmaid dresses, date-perfect mini dresses, cocktail dresses. tailored for every event, from midi dresses to take you from the office to drinks and dresses for all your formal needs, plus everything in between to ensure you will be the best dressed. The blue and yellow mini dress costs $ 360 or Approximately 26,870.

Alice McCall Gabriella Demetriades mini dress (modesens.com)

Mini dresses are perfect fashion sets for parties, cruises, vacations, pre-spring or travel. With outdoor gatherings resuming and the holiday spirit here to cheer us up, we can’t help but imagine ourselves donning fun and exuberant ensembles like the Gabriella Demetriades mini dress which is a perfect fashion inspiration. this holiday season.