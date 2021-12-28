Hypertension: It is a safe way to diagnose high blood pressure





To reach the stage of treatment, one must be aware of the signs that indicate with certainty that he or she has hypertension. | Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights Hypertension or high blood pressure is known to be a silent killer for a reason that this condition develops over a period of time to lead to chronic heart disease. The pandemic has increased blood pressure in men and women of all ages. A silent killer, hypertension has no significant symptoms. New Delhi: Hypertension or high blood pressure is known to be a silent killer for a reason – this condition develops over a period of time to lead to chronic heart disease. Blood pressure refers to the intensity with which blood circulates in various parts of the body, the speed at which it crashes against the walls of the arteries. If left unattended for too long, high blood pressure can damage the walls of the arteries. To reach the stage of treatment, one must be aware of the signs that indicate with certainty that he or she has hypertension. And it turns out that there is a safe way to determine the risk. How can you be sure that you have hypertension? The best way to determine the risk of high blood pressure is to look at the blood pressure cuff reading. According to the American Heart Association, the following readings on the blood pressure cuff should be considered: Normal BP: 120/80 mmHg (where 120 means systolic and 80 for diastolic) BP at stage 1: 140/90 mmHg Stage 2 hypertension: above 140/90 mmHg Hypertensive crisis: Above 180/120 mmHg What are the risk factors for high blood pressure? One can feel how much the blood entering the blood vessels with great force can harm the health. However, this serious health problem can be life-threatening if left unchecked. Additionally, it may make you more prone to: Stroke Liver damage Blindness Sexual dysfunction Severe infection from COVID-19 Heart attack Cardiac arrest Kidney disease The study found that the pandemic increased blood pressure in both men and women, regardless of their age. This could be attributed to increased stress levels, lower exercise levels, alcohol use, smoking, and the inability to regularly visit a doctor for a check-up amid the lockdown. How to control hypertension? In order to control high blood pressure levels, the American Heart Association recommends the following pro tips for holistic stage management: Reduce tobacco consumption Decrease in salt and sodium intake Practice abstinence from alcohol Lower stress levels Get a sufficient workout Adopt a healthy and balanced diet Try to maintain a healthy body weight Use medications prescribed by doctors and avoid over-the-counter medications Are there other symptoms of hypertension? A silent killer, hypertension has no significant symptoms. Therefore, it may not be safe to watch for the alleged signs to determine the risk. Therefore, it is important to carry out regular examinations to be sure of all possible risks. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making any changes to your diet.

