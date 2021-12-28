Top ten male models 2021: in pictures





The F / W 22 men’s clothing collections begin next month. These are the 10 best models that we hope to see parading on the catwalks. Babacar N’doye Givenchy SS22 fashion show photos Nationality: British

Agency: Elite World

Instagram @thankyoubabacar: Followers: 3K

Recent campaigns and editorial: Boss F / W 21; Cos S / S 21; Dior S / S 21;

Shows toured in 2021 included: Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 22; Givenchy S / S 22; Herms P / S 22 Men; Zadig & Voltaire P / C 22; AMI Paris S / S 22; Valentino Haute Couture F / W 21. Braien Vaiksaar Photos Givenchy FW21 / Catwalk Nationality: Estonian

Agency: Success Models

Instagram: @ braien.vaiksaar: Followers: 7K

Recent campaigns and editorial: Balmain S / S 2021 campaign; H Magazine “Forget me not”

Shows Markets in 2021 included: Givenchy S / S 22; Balmain S / S 22; Herms A / H 21 Male Malick bodian

Lanvin SS22 / Catwalk Pictures Nationality: Senegalese / Italian

Agency: La Griffe

Instagram: @Malickbodi: Followers: 27K

Recent campaigns and editorials: GQ Style Germany Fall 21 cover; Swarovski Collection 2 Fall 2021 campaign; American Vogue editorial ‘Give me the night;’



Shows covered in 2021 included: Dior Men Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton “Virgil Was Here” S / S 22; Lanvin S / S; Dries Van Noten P / E 22 Digital Show Alpha Dia

Photos by Dries Van Noten FW21 / Catwalk Nationality: Senegalese

Agency: Modelwerk

Instagram: @alpha_dia_: Followers: 38K

Recent campaigns and editorial: Polo Ralph Lauren campaign for Zalando: “Weekend recharge”; Marlet

V Man “The hour of your life”

Shows Markets in 2021 included: Isabel Marant S / S 22; Chief; P / C Dries Van Noten F / M 21 Male Taemin Park Haider Ackermann FW20 / Catwalk Photos Nationality: South Korean

Agency: Gost

Instagram @txxmini: Followers: 113K

Recent campaigns and editorial: editorial by M Le magazine du Monde; GQ Korea “Madness of colors”; W Korea ‘The Control’

Shows Markets in 2021 included: Ann Demeulemeester S / S 22; Salvatore Ferragamo S / S 22; Herms P / S 22 Men; Louis Vuitton S / S 22 Men; Lady Leon

Givenchy SS22 fashion show photos Nationality: German

Agency: London / Viva Londres

Instagram Followers @leondam: 11.7K

Recent campaigns and editorial: L’Uomo Vogue ‘Leading Lady;’ Covers of L’Uomo Vogue December 2021

Shows covered in 2021 included: Louis Vuitton “Virgil Was Here” S / S 22; Lanvin Show P / E 22; Givenchy P / E 22 Yura Nakano

Dior Homme FW22 / Catwalk Pictures Nationality: Japanese / Taiwanese

Agency: Paris / Banana Models; London / Milk management; Milan CREW Model Management

Instagram: @ yrnkn__: Followers: 7K

Recent campaigns and editorial: Ermenegildo Zegnas F / W21 campaign

Shows toured in 2021 included: Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 22; Balmain show P / E 22; Herms P / C 22 Mens Jérémie Berko Fourdjour

Valentino FW20 catwalk photos Nationality: Italian / Ghanaian

Agency: Supa Model Management

Instagram: @JeremiahBerko: 5,631 Followers

Recent campaigns and editorial: L’Officiel Italia: Erin x Amanda Harlech

Shows toured in 2021 included: Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton “Virgil Was Here” S / S 22; Roberto Cavalli Show P / E 22; Jonas Gler

Photos from Hermes FW2021 show / Nationality: German

Agency: Viva London

Instagram: @ jonasgloeer: 21K Followers

Recent campaigns and editorial: Holiday Magazine “Meet Me In Prenzlauer Berg; »V Man ‘Midwinter Fantasy’

Shows covered in 2021 included: Louis Vuitton “Virgil Was Here” S / S 22; Lanvin S / S 22; Isabel Marant S / S 22; Xu Meen

Balmain SS22 / Catwalk Pictures Nationality: South Korean

Agency: IMG Models Worldwide

Instagram: @xumeen: 27K Followers

Recent campaigns and editorial: COS x Mok Jungwook Campaign 2021; GQ Korea Editorial

Shows Markets in 2021 included: Isabel Marant S / S 22; Balmain S / S 22; Salvatore Ferragamo S / S 22;

