Patricia Emily Mollach Cassidy World Traveler, taught photography and fashion





In memory World Traveler, taught photography and fashion COOPERSTOWN – Patricia Emily Mollach was born to Kathryn and Francis Mollach in Syracuse, New York. A child of the sixties and seventies, she had the freedom to move around and explore the city. It was here that she began her first artistic explorations of the place. After graduating from Nottingham High School, she received her BFA from SUNY New Paltz. Pat lived in New York for many years, working in the magazine and fashion industry. She spent several years at YM and Parents Magazine, then at Calvin Klein as a photographic stylist. She eventually decided to pursue photography and moved to New Orleans where she received her Masters of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. She had a life rich in friends, music, art and the spirit of Mardi Gras. She renovated and lived in a double shotgun house in New Orleans and adopted her beloved dog Catahoula, Gil. She taught photography at LSU until Hurricane Katrina. Pat returned to New York where she continued to do photography teaching as an instructor at Parsons School of Design-The New School. Upon retiring to Beacon, NY in 2014, Pat turned his creative energies towards the fiber arts. She was an accomplished knitter and quilter who was always learning and was eager to share and teach. She loved her gardens and the great variety of birds they attracted. She had a strong community of friends and neighbors to whom she was extremely loyal. Her tall figure was easily recognizable when walking around town with her dog, Woody. When not in Beacon, she could be found on the hills of the family farm in Cooperstown, New York. Pat was fiercely independent but appreciated the friendships she formed around the world. His friends and family loved his keen, absurd sense of humor and his keen sense of social justice. In particular, she wanted a more inclusive and compassionate health system. Pat is survived by her mother, Kathryn S. Mollach of Cooperstown, New York, her sister Jennifer Rice (Steven) of Rexford, New York, her sister Martha Stackhouse (Kendal) of Reading, Massachusetts, her nephews August Rice and Matthew Stackhouse , his niece Julia Stackhouse, aunts Doris Peck and Lona Smith and cousin Jean Mollack. She was predeceased by her father, Francis Mollach, and her uncle, George W. Smith, Jr.

A service of life celebration will be planned for the spring at Cooperstown Farm. Arrangements are in the care of LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12505. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on Pat’s behalf to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Emily Mollach Cassidy, please visit our flower shop.

