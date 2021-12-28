Constitutionality of Leland Charter School’s “Chivalrous” Dress Code Hinges on Poor Legal Arguments

The Charter School is, as the name suggests, a charter school established by a charter granted by the state of North Carolina. It is a tuition-free K-8 public school, part of the Classic Charter Schools group, all of which are funded largely by public (including federal) funds, but run by a private company, Robert Bacon Academy. .

This financial package, although technically legal, has been the subject of criticism for years. including an in-depth investigation by ProPublica in 2014 but there are other concerns with the school. Namely, his dress code.

The Charter Day School dress code prohibits female students from wearing pants, part of the school’s mission to “preserve chivalry and respect among young women and men.” The school and its traditionalist founder, Baker Mitchell, view women as “fragile ships” for men to protect, but some, including federal judges, consider the school’s dress code archaic and discriminatory.

The original costume

The lawsuit against Charter Day School (CDS) was inspired, in part, by an incident at a playground: a young student carted off and, in doing so, exposed the shorts under her skirt. The student was reprimanded. This is something that, by definition of the school dress code, would not have happened to male students wearing the pants that are required of them or to a female student if the pants had not been outlawed.

In 2016, three female students challenged Charter Day School over a school dress code requirement that requires girls to wear skirts to school and prohibits them from wearing pants or shorts.

The plaintiffs argued that the school dress code violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, as well as the Title IX clause of the Education Amendments Act. Parents of the three students argued that the dress code prevented their daughters from participating in certain school activities and interfered with their ability to receive a proper education, as they were distracting and did not allow them to be comfortable in the classroom. .

The lawsuit was taken in District Court for Eastern North Carolina. Originally, in 2019, the court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs – but only on the argument of equal protection. So, why not Title IX?

Title IX

Title IX is much less straightforward than most people think. The law itself is just a bit long line of text: No person in the United States should, on the basis of gender, be excluded from participating, denied benefits, or discriminated against in any education program or benefit activity. ‘federal financial assistance.

There is nothing in the dress code law. This is where things start to get complicated and left to interpretation by the courts.

CDS is a public school under North Carolina law, and almost all of its funding comes from public funds, most of it from the state, but some comes from the federal government. And, Title IX, like similar federal laws, does not depend on How many federal funding that a program obtains.

So Title IX applies in this situation, doesn’t it? Well no. In 2019, the courts argued in favor of the defendants, claiming that Title IX is inapplicable to dress codes based on a 1982 decision by the Department of Education of to delete a regulation prohibiting “discrimination in personal appearance codes”. This 1982 decision would allow CDS to refer to federal law and say that there was no explicit mention of dress codes with respect to Title IX.

This decision came from a complicated legal process known as Chevron Deference.

Chevron deference

the Chevron deference comes from a landmark 1984 Supreme Court case, where conservationists sued the oil company Chevron USA. “Deference” is a test applied to independent agencies to ensure that they comply with a specific law or regulation for which that agency is responsible, such as the DEQ enforcing environmental regulations or the DOT overseeing road construction standards. When one of these settlements is at issue in a court case, the court differs to these agencies the interpretation of whether a rule is followed or not, unless that interpretation is unreasonable, ”or Congress passed a law with specific language dealing with the matter.

A reasonable interpretation would be, for example, for the Department of Transportation to claim that a paved road was up to par when it appeared to have met all size and construction standards. An unreasonable example would be the DOT approving a dirt road.

Here is another example of an unreasonable interpretation: the law requires police services to have body cameras. A small town police department says alright, sea Like to have body cameras, but we use pen and paper instead, but it feels like since we write things down, they are recorded and the law is followed. If the Justice Department declared that this police service was following the law, it is likely that a court would find this unreasonable.

So in this case, in the original Federal Court decision of 2019, when it came to whether Title IX applied to dress codes, the courts deferred to the 1982 Department of Education decision, as there were no other federal laws dealing specifically with the matter. Therefore, the Title IX claim was initially rejected.

But the complicated tapestry of legal concepts does not stop there, there is also the question of “state actors” and “state action”, this is where the controversial financial organization ( but legal) of conventional charter schools, including the charter day school, comes back to play.

state actor

Ok, so what’s the state actor argument?

The equal protection clause applies to actions of States, not to individuals or private entities. The plaintiffs argued that the school, as well as the for-profit company that runs it, Roger Bacon Academy (RBA), are both state actors, violating the Fourteenth Amendment.

But the defendants argued that while CDS is legally a public school, RBA is a private contractor who handles day-to-day operations, including dress code enforcement. In essence, the defendants tried to shed enough legal light between RBA and CDS that the for-profit private management company, which administered the dress code, was safe from state or federal interference.

To explain, a test is applied to see if an action can be equitably attributable to the state. An applicant must prove that the state has been responsible for the specific conduct complained of by the applicant. So, in this case, the North Carolina constitution requires the state to provide a general and uniform system of free public schools. The Charter School Act authorizes the state to issue charters, which are like contracts, which allow private entities to manage schools that operate independently of existing schools. Even if it is managed by a private company, in this case the Roger Bacon Academy (RBA), the charter school (CDS) is still considered a public school acting on behalf of the state in this sense by fulfilling a function which has traditionally been exercised. exclusively by the state.

The other criterion used to determine whether or not CDS is a state actor is whether or not the state is omnipresent in the operation of the private entity. In that case, the court held that it did, because 95% of the money for schools comes from public funds.

In the 2019 ruling, the court essentially accepted the defendants’ arguments that the RBA and CDS were legally distinct enough to prevent the private management organization from being subject to federal and state laws governing “actors. states ”. The court determined that enforcing this dress code was state action, as the provision of free and public education has traditionally been carried out by the state, so it makes sense that the school’s actions can be viewed as state actions. However, they awarded this victory to the plaintiffs only against CDS and not against RBA. Since CDS is a non-profit and protected by certain state laws, and RBA is a private, for-profit corporation, this has a clear bearing on any future settlement or judgment.

Crisscross: decisions are overturned

So in 2019, the courts ruled that even though Title IX did not apply and the RBA was not a state actor, the equal protection clause do contact CDS.

After these decisions, both parties appealed against the summary judgment decision of the district courts. The Court of Appeal was divided, but overthrown both of those claims in August of this year, voting 2-1.

This time, the judges continued to argue that the RBA was not a state actor, but have now found that CDS was not acting directly on behalf of the State. The majority felt that CDS does not exercise a traditionally exclusive state function, does not fulfill a constitutional obligation delegated to it by North Carolina, state law does not require CDS to pass this dress code and state is not closely tied to CDS, regardless of funding.

At the same time, the judges this time switched to Title IX, the majority said that the text of Title IX clearly encompasses school dress codes. In other words, this time the court did not think that CDS’s interpretation of Title IX was reasonable and therefore did not defer to them.

Circuit judge Barbara Milano Keenan has expressed her dissent on the Title IX ruling, in part. She thought that CDS, the school itself, has been a state actor, but agreed with fellow judges that the RBA was not.

Now what?

Now, the argument has been taken higher in the Court of Appeals, where the full 16-judge panel from the U.S. 4th Circuit will consider the case based on oral arguments heard earlier this month.

Although the filing of a claim for redress under the equal protection clause was effectively ruled out, the three-judge panel left the door open for plaintiffs to pursue their action under the Title IX violation.

The decision of the full in bench The US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected in the first half of 2022. Either party could appeal this decision to the US Supreme Court. refuse to examine it, send it to the lower courts or take it back.