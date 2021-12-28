End of 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra to Ranveer Singh: Menswear trends that were fiery and fun

In our style notebooks, 2021 hasn’t been a disappointment compared to 2020 which has forced us to dethrone our favorite outing outfits and seek out the simpler joys with joggers and sweatpants. This year the fashion scholars have gradually recovered and here are the smartest men in Bollywood who have shown us that a comeback is what we need most. From reds and pastels as the dominant choices to trench coats, faux leather, neon lights, tie-dye prints and jackets, the taste of fashion has never been so impressive.

While the B-town actresses have repeatedly caught up with trends and spawned some of their own, the actors have also pulled off their game. Here are some trends that have entered the style scene this year, “damn”! Take a look if you are looking for a change of style.

Pastel forever

Look at men in their cutest element. Everything looks for the best in ethnic terms and Varun Dhawan proved it to us with the creation of Kunal Rawal. Hand embroidered peach sleeveless koti, gold long sleeve kurta and silk dhoti pants are a perfect outfit for a wedding guest.

For the promotions of the film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi was styled by Chandani in the pastel cyan green denim combo by Kanika Goyal Label which included a jacket and straight pants. Do you see the red shoes over there? Color was the highlight of the year according to the trend chart.

Keep it red, keep it warm

The 83 film promotions prompted Ranveer Singh to adopt Christmas’s favorite color, the red which has been all the rage for some time now. Eka Lakhani styled it with an animal print sweater and red elephant paws from Saint Laurent. Vintage up for grabs, indeed!

I send it back to Diwali who looked lit. Credits: Aditya Seal, the boy who recently entered the married men’s club. Akshay Tyagi created a look with the Punit Balana design which consisted of a red satin silk ensemble that wore a block print long sleeve kurta that was clubbed with jogging pants.

Seems like winter can be bearable with a jacket that looks like fly and fire. Anaita Shroff Adajania, Akshay Tyagi and Sidharth Malhotra wore an orange red jacket over a printed white t-shirt and jeans with distressed and patchwork details. Black Nike shoes also look cool.

Greet all statement shirts!

Start the list on a cool note. Here’s a dashing look served up by Kartik Aaryan in Paul Smith’s graphic print shirt that was worn with a simple chain and black pants and heels.

A black shirt is a staple, but a little element of quirk can take your look a little further. Amandeep Kaur went unconventional by opting for Sahil Aneja’s formal shirt which featured the print of a blue monkey. Sunny Kaushal went for the beautiful as her tone with black Cuin formal pants, tinted sunglasses and black oxford shoes.

The shirts

The shirt that plays the jacket looked supreme and stars like Sunny and Sidharth gave it a shot of approval. The former wore a cream corduroy jacket from H&M that he paired with Zara’s khaki pants and Origin’s graphic-print t-shirt. He kept him well behaved with white sneakers and sunglasses. Beau is his name and he knows it!

Treat your eyes to tweed. Sidharth wore a pastel two-tone jacket from Kunal Anil Tanna’s Kintsugi collection that featured gold stripe detailing. The hero of luxury, without a doubt!

Neon green

A choice little appreciated by the timid. Calling Ayushmann Khurrana the king of quirky style, or whatever, he never struck us as pessimistic. He lit up our screens again with Onitsuka Tiger’s neon puffer jacket which looked striking. Isha Bhansali completed her look with black cargo pants, a black high neck t-shirt, tinted sunglasses and black shoes.

Arjun Kapoor also played well with neon. The Philipp Plein t-shirt with a graphic skull print looked well worn. Courtesy of Nikita Jaisinghani who completed her look with black jeans, sunglasses and pointy toe shoes. Get set, get set, shine!

Tied our hearts in tie-dye

A trend that no one could stop typing twice. He saw a major obsession, and Varun Dhawan also swore by him with a coordinated brown and blue colored ensemble that wore a crew neck t-shirt and comfy shorts.

Is tie-dye a form of shack? Mark this reference now or never. Sunny wore Zara’s yellow and blue tie-dye jacket and underneath was a snoopy t-shirt. He maximized the beauty of this look with white jeans, yellow converse, and sunglasses.

Polo, please!

Ahan Shetty entered the world of Bollywood cinema with his first film, Tadap. It required a promotional wardrobe and of course our eyes couldn’t stay calm and we suspected it was the polo shirt knitted behind that haunting charm. Sanket Khandagale opted for a Dash and Dot t-shirt decorated with tribal-inspired designs. Combined with the blue pants from Eudaemon clothes and black boots from Christian Louboutin, he looked so wow.

Utility jackets

The Ek Villain actor wore military print cargo jogging pants and finished his airport look with a black t-shirt and an olive green utility jacket. Its A + accessory set is all we are looking for.

Abhishek Bachchan recently wore Osman Abdul Razak’s purple jacket with multiple pockets. This was worn over a blue shirt and sealed with white pants and brown dress shoes.

Essential FMH

Stripes are here to stay and every star has proven it to us. But, nothing like WFH clothes which you can also take with you, you can choose the comfort anytime with this outfit. Vicky Kaushal wore the Onitsuka Tiger India combo and these sweatpants have our hearts sold.

Have you tried these trends? If so, tell us which one is your favorite.

