Kim Kardashian celebrates Christmas with kids wearing chocolate dress and stiletto pants
Kim Kardashian brought her Balenciaga-era style to Christmas celebrations this year.
As she rang Christmas Eve with her family, Kardashian was decked out in Balenciaga from head to toe. the selfish author wore a dark brown dress, which featured long sleeves with built-in gloves, a gathered bodice and a bold thigh-high slit. Kardashian wore the outfit for a series of family snapshots with kids North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. She also shared photos with Khlo Kardashian, grandmother MJ Shannon, Corey Gamble and Landon Barker, one of the children of her sister Kourtney’s fiance, Travis Barkers.
When it comes to shoes, Kardashian has gone for one of the most unique trends of the year, which has also become one of her style signatures, the boot pants. the Actress of temptation wore a set of dark brown Balenciaga boots with legging-like uppers, finished with a pointed toe. The pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The shoes gave the Kardashians a clean, monochrome silhouette, while still being bold with their sleek appearance. The pair were similar to previous styles she wore in colors like black, blue and hot pink, also by Balenciaga.
The boot pant is one of the most daring trends of the year, due to its hybrid fusion of fashion and footwear. Most styles feature point-toe pumps with stiletto heels, fused with a single-colored stretch upper that creates a silhouette similar to leggings or pants. The style has also been worn by Cardi B and Hailee Steinfeld this year, although the Kardashians are known to wear them because of its closeness to designer Balenciaga Demna. Leggings, pants and even jeans were also launched this year by Saint Laurent, Richard Quinn and Dolce and Gabbana.
The old one Follow the Kardashians star is known for wearing bold outfits, from sheer leggings to mesh dresses. These are often embellished with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide range of top brands including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. His shoes are often on-trend and daring, ranging from chunky Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she has been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.
