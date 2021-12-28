Gucci’s Collaboration with The North Face will give your outdoor essentials a style upgrade





Winter sports season is upon us, and while we all may appreciate good utility outdoor gear, true fashion patrons know bad weather isn’t a reason to sacrifice luxury style. Luckily for those looking to update their winter look, the latest collaboration between Gucci and The North Face has just launched, mixing the classic adventure style of The North Face with a healthy dose of that coveted Gucci chic. The collection, which includes both men’s and women’s styles, brings together everything from hiking boots that would look just as comfortable on the trails as they do on the streets, to go-anywhere bags and backpacks. , to the iconic The North Face puffer jackets in a multitude of impactful colors and patterns as well as the classic GG monogram. The collection also includes must-have looks from the ’90s and remastered styles from the’ 70s for an iconic silhouette with a major tech update. recycled materials such as fishing nets. And the down inside these famous jackets? It’s also certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union, so you can feel warm and fuzzy inside and out. Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite looks from the new collaboration. Check them out here, then purchase the full collaboration. . Advertising – Continue Reading Below The North Face x Gucci down jacket The North Face x Gucci women’s boot The North Face x Gucci fleece sweater The North Face x Gucci backpack The North Face x Gucci sweater The North Face x Gucci women’s slippers The North Face x Gucci down jacket The North Face x Gucci GG canvas hat The North Face x Gucci jogging pants The North Face x Gucci down jacket The North Face x Gucci lace shirt Lauren Hubbard

