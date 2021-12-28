House of Pierre Cardin reschedules fashion show for January – WWD





COME FLY WITH ME: Maison Pierre Cardin will organize a fashion show on January 28 in tribute to the legendary couturier, who died a year ago at the age of 98. The show is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CET at the National Air and Space Museum near Bourget Airport north of Paris, the house said in a statement Tuesday. The remote location appears to be gaining traction, with Hermès unveiling its Spring 2022 collection at the airport’s private jet terminal in October. Cardin was famous for putting on shows in spectacular settings, most notably in the Gobi Desert and its bubble-shaped Palais Bulles on the French Riviera. At the end of Paris Couture Week, which will take place from January 24 to 27, the Cardin fashion show will present the designer’s latest creations alongside a new collection produced by his design studio. “This fashion show, designed and orchestrated by his nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, now at the head of the group, perpetuates the style and codes that have made the house so successful,” explains the brand. Basilicati-Cardin, who is technically Cardin’s grandnephew, initially announced plans to host the show on December 29, to mark the first anniversary of Cardin’s death. “We hope to do things that he wouldn’t have recognized as something he had done, it’s important to move towards creation – while recognizing Pierre Cardin, the brand,” said Basilicati-Cardin, who was appointed general manager of the label in October 2020. “The brand will be recognizable as his own, not completely different, as we often see in other houses,” he explained. “This will be my interpretation,” added Basilicati-Cardin, who clarified that he will be more involved in the design of clothes than accessories. He scans the house’s archives – which include some 30,000 garments – for inspiration, without copying previous styles. Basilicati-Cardin is one of many family heirs to the space-age designer’s empire, which includes sprawling real estate and Maxim’s restaurant, but has taken over as the public face of the brand. Cardin was buried in a private ceremony at the Montmartre cemetery earlier this year, followed by a mass at the Church of the Madeleine, in the presence of the First Lady of France Brigitte Macron. SEE ALSO: Maison Pierre Cardin will present a fashion show in December Cardin sur Cardin The First Lady of France Brigitte Macron leads mourners to Pierre Cardin’s funeral mass

