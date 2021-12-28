10 fashion moments that made us go, Whoa! in 2021

Every now and then a particular combination of person, place and dress produces absolute magic. The kind of image – J.Lo in the green Versace, Halle in the embroidered Elie Saab – that will remain etched in our brains for years to come. The past year has been full of such pictures, looks that have stopped and impressed us and made us send screenshots to our friends to discuss. Here, for your viewing pleasure, a review of the most significant style moments of 2021.

Amanda Gorman for the US presidential nomination: We start with Amanda Gorman, who at 22 made history as the youngest inaugural poet during President Biden’s swearing-in ceremony in January. The Harvard graduate captivated viewers around the world with her poem “The Hill We Climb”, which she wrote in the wake of the U.S. Capitol Riot. The hopeful tone of the text matched Gorman’s sunny Prada coat and oversized headband, a whimsical combination that captured the optimism of the occasion.

Zendaya’s collective works: As a GQ cover of the actor read, “Guess who’s running Hollywood now?” (Zendaya). In 2021 alone, she starred in blockbusters “Dune” and “Spider Man: No Way Home”, promotional tours that involved a procession of drool-worthy looks concocted by her longtime stylist: the brilliant Law. Roach. It’s no wonder she won the Fashion Icon Award at this year’s CFDAs.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala: Next up is Kim Kardashian in what is essentially the opposite of the usual nude dress. Wrapped in an all-black ensemble of Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, one of the most exposed people on the planet reversed the scenario. Was this a comment on how Kardashian is so famous, she can be recognized by her simple figure? Or maybe an urge to indulge in faceless anonymity for just one night? No one knows what this means, but it is provocative.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala: Another one with Gala moment. There are a few on this list because A) not much has happened this year and B) “the Fashion Oscars” couldn’t have been more worthy of the moniker this time around. . Concrete example: Billie Eilish sends shock waves through the steps of the Metropolitan Museum with this Marilyn moment. Stepping away from the baggy clothes she usually favors, the frothy Oscar de la Renta channeled old Hollywood glamor. But there was another reason the dress was so remarkable: Eilish agreed to wear the tag on the condition that she stop selling fur, using her first Met Gala appearance (she was also co-chair this year) to bring lasting change to the industry. Good game!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala: While we’re on the subject of Met statements, of course we couldn’t leave out what was arguably the most-talked-about dress of the night. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a custom Brother Vellies white dress with the words “Tax the rich” scrawled across the back in bold red letters – a pretty cheeky thing to say at an event for which tickets are cheap. sum of $ 38,000. As the dress designer, Aurora James (pictured left), Recount The Kit, “If you have a message to convey to a certain group of people, you might as well go where they are to tell them. ” Touch !

Quanna Chasinghorse at the Met Gala: The sensational Quannah Chasinghorse completes the Met Gala portion of our program. The 19-year-old Indigenous model, named Hän Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota, paid homage to her heritage by pairing her gold lamé Peter Dundas dress with piles of turquoise and silver jewelry that reflected her connection to the Navajo tribe . A particularly poignant spectacle given the Americana theme of the evening. As Chasinghorse said Vogue, “It was refreshing to feel empowered in a space where I wouldn’t have been welcome if it was ten years ago.”

Lady Gaga at the “House of Gucci” premiere: When the movie is about one of the world’s biggest fashion houses and lead actor one of the most flamboyant dressers of our time, you know you’re ready for some stellar premiere looks. As always, Gaga didn’t disappoint, giving photographers cash back in hand (that dramatic roll-out of sleeves!) In purple pleated Gucci at the film’s London premiere.

Lil Nas X at the IHeartRadio Awards: Men’s red carpet fashion tends to be pretty redundant, but not when Lil Nas X is on the guest list. The hip-hop star knows how to make the most of every appearance, giving people something to talk about and never backing down from the risk. He’s had a series of particularly good looks this year, but we had to highlight this holographic costume moment, with a coordinating cat’s eye inspired!

Meghan Markle at the Homage to Freedom gala: The Duchess of Sussex has taken a page from her late mother-in-law’s book and released her own version of a revenge robe. Amid the backlash of this Interview of Oprah, the high-profile drama with her and her husband’s family, and a court case against The Daily Mail, Markle went all out for what was her first red carpet appearance since leaving the Royal Family. Wearing a Carolina Herrera ball gown in the most fiery shade of purple, she looked truly regal. Don’t be silent anymore!

Gemma Chan at the premiere of “Eternals”: Gemma Chan, the very embodiment of elegance, brought it to the “Eternals” promotional circuit, using its projectors to defend the work of Asian creatives. Here it is at the Rome Film Festival, an absolute vision in Swarovski crystals separates (this helmet!) From the rising South Korean designer, Sohee Park.