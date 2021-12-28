Retailers Who Prioritized Inventory Accuracy Dominate McKinseys Global Fashion Index Rankings





Sweaters for sale on the shelf of a clothing store

getty

McKinsey recently released the latest version of its Global Fashion Index. And if you think store-level inventory accuracy is important, you’ll be happy. In its periodic survey of more than 350 publicly traded companies, the ranking is dominated by those that were among the very first to prioritize inventory accuracy at the store level and adopt the technology (called RFID) necessary to achieve it. Zaras parent company president (Inditex) has spoken publicly about the strategic importance of RFID since 2014. In 2019, the link between precision and profitability was clearly noticeable. And in 2020, it came to the attention of several of the annual report’s key authors Fashion state report. The fact that their reports continue to make no mention of store-level inventory accuracy does not make the topic or discovery of this connection any less important. In addition to Inditex, others like Nike, Adidas, Lululemon and Uniqlo (Fast Retailing) were among the first to bring these advanced capabilities to their businesses. Victorias Secret, PINK and Chinese powerhouse Anta Sports were quick followers. The same pattern repeated itself in the luxury segment, where inventory accuracy at the store level is currently more of a capability than a requirement. Gucci (Kering) and LVMH each use RFID in many of their stores and have done so faster than many of their peers. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> McKinsey Global Fashion Index “Super Winners”

Source: McKinsey

For those unfamiliar with the McKinsey Global Fashion Index, it tracks a wide range of companies spanning all regions, product categories, and value segments. McKinsey ranks each of these companies according to the degree of economic profit they create. Firms that generate negative economic profit are called value destroyers, and those that create economic profit are called value creators. The crème de la crème are the top 20 performers, crowned Super Winners. Economic profit measures the creation of value by taking into account the amount of money that a company invests to generate its performance. It is calculated by deducting from a company’s operating income its adjusted taxes and the cost of capital. Most companies are now value destroyers It may come as a surprise, but almost 70% of the companies studied by the McKinseys team generate negative economic profit. They are value destroyers. While it may be tempting to attribute this to the COVID pandemic, a closer look at the data reveals that this is simply a continuation of a long-standing decline. In fact, in 2015 the number of value creators and value destroyers was essentially equal. Value creators vs. value destroyers per year,% share of total

McKinsey

The middle 60% disappeared years ago In the past five years, and possibly longer, there hasn’t been a single year in which 60% of businesses in the middle as a group generated economic profit. For simplicity’s sake, suppose McKinsey studied exactly 350 companies. [In reality they indexed a slightly larger group.] Out of 350 companies, each quintile represents 70 companies. If only 31% of companies in 2020 were value creators, as already mentioned, then only around 110 companies were creating value and 240 companies were destroying it. And the value created by the 40 companies occupying the 71-110 places on the list was offset by the value destroyed by the 170 companies occupying the 111-280 places. Economic profit (or loss) by ranked quintile

McKinsey Global Fashion Index (MGFI)

The bottom line As McKinsey noted, the apparel / footwear / fashion industry has evolved into a winner in all competitions. And the world’s most profitable brands have quietly demonstrated that it’s hard to win without accurate store-level inventory.

