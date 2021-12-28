Teenage girl shot dead by LAPD while trying on dress died in mother’s arms

LOS ANGELES Soledad Peralta and her daughter were trying on dresses for Christmas at a Burlington store on Thursday when they heard screams and lay on the floor.

Her daughter,Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, locked the doors of the lodge. They hit the ground, hugged each other tightly, closed their eyes and prayed.

Moments later, three pops sounded and Valentina began to have convulsions.

“I tried to wake her up by shaking her, but she didn’t wake up,” Peralta said in a statement read by one of her lawyers as others behind her held large photos of the teenager.

A Los Angeles cop opened fire on man seen on video beating a woman with a metal bicycle lock. One of the bullets unknowingly pierced a wall behind the suspect and hit the teenager who had only been in the United States for six months and who dreamed of becoming an American citizen and engineer before dying in her arms. mother .

Peralta started to scream, but she says help did not come immediately. Police eventually pulled her out of the locker room, she said. Her daughter’s body remained on the ground, limp.

She and Valentina’s father Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, who traveled from their native Chile, shared more information about their daughter and the day she was killed in a press conference Tuesday with their lawyers, who have sworn justice for the teenager. Peralta sobbed, carrying a sign that read: “justicia para nuestra hija, Valentina”, which in Spanish translates to “justice for our daughter, Valentina”.

His father wore a similar sign in English. Nearby, a large photo of their daughters sitting on an easel surrounded by white roses.

“To see a son or daughter die in your arms is one of the greatest pains and deepest pains a human can imagine,” Peralta said through a translator at the conference. hurry. “Valentina represented the world to us, to her family, to her friends and to her classmates. And now our sweet angel is gone forever.”

Thursday’s shooting sparked intense criticism of the LAPD and questions about the tactics police used when an officer opened fire with a long gun at a crowded department store just two days before Christmas. Valentina and the suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, are both deceased. in the shoot.

the LAPD released an edited video package online on Monday which included 911 calls, police radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video of the shooting. The series of images showed the suspect’s erratic movements around the store and his attacks on several customers and the times an officer opened fire with a long gun.

The footage also shows that the police did not give any orders to the suspect, who was shot in the driveway by a bloodied assault victim. He could be seen holding the metal bike lock and a work of art when he was shot.

The only officer who opened fire, however, was ordered to “slow down” more than a dozen times by other officers before shots were fired, according to police footage. He has been placed on administrative leave, the department confirmed to USA TODAY, and has yet to be publicly identified.

Officers who responded were armed with a variety of weapons, including non-lethal firearms, and walked towards the suspect as he was in the midst of his attack on a woman shopping in the store. The officer who opened fire was armed with a long rifle and offered to lead the group of officers.

The way officers respond to such incidents has evolved over the years. At least one 911 call issued by police showed officers learned that the suspect may have been armed and shot inside the crowded store, information which was later deemed incorrect.

Since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, police departments across the country have significantly changed procedures and protocols on responding to active shooters. Rather than securing an area and waiting for reinforcements, the first law enforcement officers on the scene are usually trained to engage immediately.

Yet typical police training involves giving a suspect clear orders with the ultimate goal of using the least amount of force necessary to arrest and detain a suspect.

A Introducing the Active Shooter by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has jurisdiction over a large area surrounding the city of LA, notes the various tactics and procedures used by law enforcement in an active shooter scenario. He notes that the main objective of coming into contact with a suspect is to “stop the lethal behavior of the suspects” and “to take the suspect into custody”. He includes that the police should “give clear and concise orders to the suspect”.

Lawyers for Valentina’s family have said police could have done many things differently to prevent her death.

“This 14-year-old girl should never be considered collateral damage,” civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said on Tuesday. “We shouldn’t have to sacrifice innocent lives for the sake of security when it was predictable that two days before Christmas there would be people in a mall shopping.”

The teenager’s father had planned his trip from Chile to see her at Christmas. They had planned to attend a Lakers game and see LeBron James play, chatting on the phone the day before her death about how she passed her math and physics exams at High Tech Los Angeles Charter High School. He said she loved skateboarding and had just received a new skateboard that she wanted to show her friends at school. Her favorite color was pink.

“It’s like my whole heart has been ripped out of my body,” Larenas said in a statement read by lawyers. “My daughter was special. She had dreams and, tragically, those dreams were overshadowed by this nightmare that keeps me awake at night.”

He said Christmas gifts for her that were ordered online continued to be delivered to their homes since her death. The pain of seeing these gifts, he said, “cannot be articulated.”

The gifts, he said through tears, would now be placed on his grave.