Fashion
Amazon Offers Comfy Bathrobes Up To 40% Off $ 32 Prime Ships, Today Only
Today only, as part of its Gold Box offers of the day, Amazon offers up to 40% discount Alexandre del rossa Bathrobes. the Men’s warm fleece robe with hood is available in a range of color options and is currently reduced to $ 31.99 shipped. For comparison, this dress is regularly priced at $ 60 and the rate today is Amazon’s all-time low. This bathrobe is very absorbent and is made of a flannel fleece material that will help you stay warm. It’s great for lounging, layering, and more. The flannel is also machine washable and has a flattering self-tie belt. Better yet, you can do it in a women’s style here for the same price. Find even more offers and information below.
Finally, don’t forget to check out LL Beans’ latest flash sale up to 50% discount new markdowns including jackets, vests, boots, pants, accessories and more.
Fleece dress Alexander Del Rossa Features:
- Relax in comfort and style. This sleek men’s robe from Alexander Del Rossa is something you didn’t know you liked until you got one. Whether you buy one as a gift or for yourself, everyone deserves a comfortable life.
- Warm and fluffy, this long robe is made from 330 GSM flannel fleece to keep you warm no matter how cold the temperature drops. In addition, there is a comfortable hood to keep your ears and neck warm.
- This plush robe has two large front pockets. These pockets are perfect for keeping your hands warm or for keeping items by your side while lounging around the house.
