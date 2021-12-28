Fashion
Demi Rose puts on stunning display as she dries up her bra and flaunts cleavage in black silk dress
“I love being red”: Demi Rose launches new hair color as she goes without a bra in a VERY racy black silk dress
She is known for her bold and revealing outfits.
And Demi Rose turned the temperatures up again as she took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of her in a black silk dress.
The model, 26, went bra-less in the plunge garment, showing off her incredible cleavage.
Voluptuous: Demi Rose, turned the temperatures up once more as she took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of herself in a black silk dress
She sported her long red braids in crisp waves and wore minimal makeup to let her natural beauty shine through as she pouted for the camera.
Along with the stunning clips, she wrote, “I love being redhead. I didn’t use heat on it either. Just braid it.
It comes after Demilet got her hair down on Boxing Day after celebrating Christmas in style at home in Ibiza.
Wow: The model, 26, went bra-less in the plunging garment, showing off her incredible cleavage
The Midlands-born model, who moved to the party island of the Balearic Islands, showed off her curves in a mismatched bikini while preparing to take a dip in an outdoor pool.
Other clips posted to her Instagram account show Demi enjoying a scenic bike ride in the same cream-colored bikini top and red stockings
Demi then showed off her cleavage in an airy, see-through dress as she got ready for an after-Christmas night on the town.
Good times: Demi let her hair loose on Boxing Day after celebrating Christmas in style at home in Ibiza
The Birmingham-born stunner recently made headlines after revealing she was bullied when she was younger.
Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Demi previously revealed, “I always wanted to get into modeling and when I finally got there I classified it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have a lot of friends at all. “
Demi, who has been a model for eight years, credits her career with being a “blessing.”
Wheely-nice: Other clips posted to her Instagram account show the voluptuous 26-year-old enjoying a scenic bike ride in the same cream-colored bikini top and red stockings
In 2019, Demi’s two parents died just seven months apart, and the star said the confinement right after their deaths was “a moment of reflection.”
She added “having to look after my parents’ house and sell their stuff – it was a really sad place for me”.
“I wanted to go and travel but I spent three months in London which was a lot to face what I had been through and was a time for reflection.”
Revelation: Demi then showed off her cleavage in a sheer, airy dress as she got ready for an after-Christmas night on the town
