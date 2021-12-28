Connect with us

What to know as Bryant's men's basketball opens Northeastern Conference

5 seconds ago

Limited opportunities aside, Bryant carried real momentum in the early stages of his Northeastern Conference schedule last season.

The Bulldogs came close to writing a upset road in Syracuse. They beat Stony Brook at home and held off Massachusetts at Amherst, making them two consecutive years leading an enemy Atlantic 10.

It was a solid foundation that ultimately led to a first place in the match for the league title. Bryant was 40 minutes away from the NCAA tournament when he hosted Mount St. Marys in March. The Bulldogs could reach this stage again in three months, but it will be a whole different journey.

Sports RI:Bill Koch picks the 6 best Rhode Island varsity sports stories for 2021

Bryant's Peter Kiss, seen in action here against Mount St. Mary's last season, has had a rough start this year.

Bryant visits Central Connecticut State Wednesday night at just 4-7. The Bulldogs have lost four of their last five games, including an 86-78 loss to the Seawolves on December 11. Bryant has been inactive since that date due to several positive COVID-19 test results under his program.

Where is men’s basketball in the NEC now?

The challenges faced by Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso have been brutal. The University of Rhode Island, Clemson, Houston and Cincinnati were all top 100 opponents by KenPom.com, and every game was played away from the Chace Center. Bryant lost all four by an average of 31 points, the 111-44 beating against the Cougars skewing that number ugly.

