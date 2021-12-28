What to know as Bryant’s men’s basketball opens Northeastern Conference

Limited opportunities aside, Bryant carried real momentum in the early stages of his Northeastern Conference schedule last season.

The Bulldogs came close to writing a upset road in Syracuse. They beat Stony Brook at home and held off Massachusetts at Amherst, making them two consecutive years leading an enemy Atlantic 10.

It was a solid foundation that ultimately led to a first place in the match for the league title. Bryant was 40 minutes away from the NCAA tournament when he hosted Mount St. Marys in March. The Bulldogs could reach this stage again in three months, but it will be a whole different journey.

Bryant visits Central Connecticut State Wednesday night at just 4-7. The Bulldogs have lost four of their last five games, including an 86-78 loss to the Seawolves on December 11. Bryant has been inactive since that date due to several positive COVID-19 test results under his program.

The challenges faced by Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso have been brutal. The University of Rhode Island, Clemson, Houston and Cincinnati were all top 100 opponents by KenPom.com, and every game was played away from the Chace Center. Bryant lost all four by an average of 31 points, the 111-44 beating against the Cougars skewing that number ugly.

The Bulldogs have declined in several key areas that made them difficult to manage in 2020-21. Bryant is shooting 9.5% less at 3 points against Division I opponents and allowing them to connect 8.5% more frequently. . Free throws fell 9.3%.

These are the areas of effectiveness of the statistics sheet. The most effective places to score on a basketball court are beyond the arc, at the edge and at the line. The Bulldogs were a bit of a metric darling last season, which hasn’t been the case so far in 2021-22.

There could be several reasons for this, of course. Chemistry is not something you can bottle and distribute to each of your respective teams. A key degree, a particular transfer, a player unsuccessfully attempting to take on a bigger role, all of these things can upset the delicate balance that exists within the arotation.

The departure of Michael Green III for Robert Morris was a surprise and left a major hole in the point guard. Two of his potential replacements, Luis Hurtado Jr. and George Washington transfer Tyler Brelsford, return the ball to more than 37.8% of their individual possessions. Chris Childs is more confident but performs better as an impressive shooter.

Peter Kiss started his long-awaited candidacy for league player of the year honors by sitting down. The dynamic guard has been benched for two games due to an unspecified violation of team policy and is only shooting 22.9% of the 3-point range. He’s scheduled 18 conference games to get back into top form, there is no doubt that his talent is on the pitch and under control.

Bryant has tried to fill in some gaps with transfers, and they’ve been hit or miss so far. AdhamEleeda can stretch defenses with his shots from deep, but he’s yet to contribute much assists elsewhere on 5.2% of possessions, steals on 1.5% of possessions and no blocked shot talks about it. Greg Calixte played his best game against Stony Brook with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Bulldogs will need more of this Hall Elisias starting center.

Charles Pride has been Bryant’s best player, scoring 23 or more points four times and posting double-digit rebounds four times. He has the ability to become a leader in a Championship team, and the Bulldogs might need it starting in their clash against the Blue Devils. There are more questions than answers right now, and Wednesday night brings the next chance to answer them.

