Fashion
The year I threw away most of my clothes
The Year of Personal Style is a week of testing how 2021 has changed our relationship with clothing.
I am vulnerable to advertisements. I am an ad consumer with my mouth open and my eyes glassy. I believe in pop-ups when they tell me I’m a lucky winner. I look at perfume ads as if they were portals to a better world. The reverie calms me down. Calm me down. I know this is what capitalism wants. I’ve never spent too much money on clothes, but when I do, I buy them based on fantasies, commercials fueled and elsewhere, in the form of elaborate pictures and little stories. I never really took stock of this habit until the pandemic.
Clothing has always been a way for me to dream of the future – a future that I thought I could secure, or at least control, by being a consumer. But when the pandemic began, the reverie stopped. The monotonous days, the similarity of the hours, the feeling that I was living in a suspended state, everything temporarily erased the future, as well as all the fantasies about how things could be different.
Other than hand sanitizer and toilet paper, I didn’t use anything for most of 2020. Almost everyone seemed to have bought less stuff during the lockdown. Even if we could afford it, practically speaking, there was no dress. In retrospect, the blockages were a reprieve from the imagination. My wardrobe started to feel impersonal and impractical, like an over the top fashion lookbook or a rack of stage clothes. Much of it had never been worn. None of this made me really happy.
I found clothes I had bought hoping for a ridiculous and unlikely set of situations: a sturdy suede dress for a strenuous horseback ride that somehow ended by a sumptuous wedding by the sea; a candy pink jumpsuit for a rave that was also a baby’s first birthday; shirts for a figure skating competition; a Tomb Raider-esque jacket, just in case I’m the first reporter to arrive at an ancient ruin and later ask to give a UN speech on national security. Many of them looked like what an eight-year-old would buy for her big sister.
Even more than the clothes we put on everyday, the clothes we buy and never wear reveal who we are, just as our dreams reveal the self we keep hidden from our waking life. As I rummaged through my wardrobe, I began to see how a part of me had always practiced a sort of fashion escape that reflected a deeper reluctance to find favor in the present.
Something about the relentless similarity of the pandemic gave me a new appreciation for how clothes make me feel at the moment. As life returned to normal this year, I could feel the fantasies of the future starting to boil again, but I chased them away one by one. I focus more on life for the present, not just for the imaginary future of myself.
I cleaned out my closet, saved a few things I like, and donated the rest. I still haven’t bought much.
