Iowa men’s basketball adjusts focus after long, necessary vacation break

Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery looked back on that time a year ago and described it as “absolutely surreal.”

The Hawkeyes were battling through a busy COVID season that directly affected their vacation plans. Last season, Iowa played Minnesota on Christmas Day. Pandemic circumstances prevented fans from attending the game.

“A 31-story downtown hotel and no one but us,” McCaffery said on a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. “There was no one in the streets, no one at the game. We did what we had to do to play the season and we were actually happy to be together and to play, but you didn’t have that time. family.”

This year has been closer to normal. Iowa last played eight days ago, a 93-62 rout of southeast Louisiana, which allowed players to spend time away from basketball and with their loved ones. Now they’re back, and the focus quickly shifted to a tough Big Ten schedule over the next few months.

“Now that’s pretty much a singular focus for the rest of the way,” McCaffery said. “Basically, you don’t look up until April.”

Iowa (9-3, 0-2) has one final non-conference game: Western Illinois at home Wednesday night before Big Ten play resumes Jan. 3 against Maryland. The Hawkeyes faced Western Illinois last season and won by 41 points, but McCaffery said the difference to this year is “night and day.” The Leathernecks hold a 10-3 record and have four players averaging double-digit points per game.

“They have a veteran group, they have transfers,” McCaffery said. “They share the ball, play well in defense and compete. It’s tough to have 10 wins this time of year. They’ve won close games so they played smart. They settled things in a bit. of time. “

Wednesday’s game allows for a final update before meeting the Terrapins. So far, Iowa has taken full advantage on and off the field.

Three weeks ago, the Hawkeyes suffered a resounding loss to Iowa State, part of a three-game losing streak before a nine-day break. They have since won two convincing games (94-75 against Utah State and 31 points against Southeast Louisiana). McCaffery thinks the days off helped more than anything.

“We’ve had a lot of nagging things,” McCaffery said. “Nothing really stopped anyone from playing, but these guys needed a little break to get back in shape. We gave them a few days off, they lived in the training hall.”

That included star forward Keegan Murray, who had been treating an ankle injury since the Virginia game on November 29. His last two statistic lines of 35 points, 10 rebounds against Utah State and 20 points, 10 rebounds against Southeast Louisiana indicate that the nation’s leader in scorer is back at full strength.

But Iowa is not completely full. Backup center Josh Ogundele remains on the sidelines with a sprained ankle suffered in the most recent game. Its long-term prognosis is not serious.

“He’s not ready to go yet,” McCaffery said. “It wasn’t real, really bad. I think he’ll be back next week.”

An Ogundele return next week would be opportune given that Iowa has two Big Ten opponents: Maryland on Monday and Wisconsin on Thursday, Jan.6. McCaffery is fortunate to have an abundance of depth this season.

At the start of the season, McCaffery suggested that this could be his deepest Iowa team. Over the course of 12 games, the Hawkeyes have nine players averaging over 15 minutes per game and 10 players over 10 minutes. Such a large squad, well rested and concluding a non-conference game with potentially three straight wins, is just what it takes to gain ground in a competitive and crowded conference.

“We feel very comfortable going to 10 depths, we’ve done it regularly,” said McCaffery. “We have a lot of guys who get important minutes and every day different players absolutely excel.

“A lot of teams are set up to have three, four, five guys doing all the work and everyone is replacing him. We’re not quite set up that way. Patrick (McCaffery) missed two games, Keegan and Kris (Murray) missed a game and we had some guys stepping up. That’s the type of team we have. “

Kennington Lloyd Smith III covers Iowa Hawkeyes football and men’s basketball for the Des Moines registry. You can connect with KenningtononTwitter @SkinnyKenny_or email him at [email protected]