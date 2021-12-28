Fashion
KHS students seek to update their dress code | Local news
CONWAY The Kennett High Student Council is looking to bring a more modern dress code to Eagles Way in 2022. Student body president Elizabeth Bouchard said council members were looking for something a little brighter and better than the code. existing, which has been in place since 2016 and which many Eagles believe are outdated.
Bouchard, 18, of Conway, said she and other board members met with director Kevin Carpenter and deputy director Katy Meserve on Dec. 10 to discuss the matter. She reported on this meeting to the Conway School Board, which met later that same day.
Our biggest project right now is probably to rework the dress code, she told the board. We met with the Policy Committee (December 3), just to share our ideas. We gave them our draft dress code, which is based on the Bow High School dress code, and we got some terrific feedback.
Bouchard said board members told the policy committee made up of school board president Joe Lentini and board members Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw that students wanted hats to be allowed again after the policy was changed. few years ago.
The last review of Kennetts’ dress code policy took place on June 27, 2016.
All students should be neat and clean, he said. All should be modestly dressed in appropriate class attire. Modesty means that you should not show your stomach, breasts, buttocks, back or underwear. This should be true when you are climbing stairs, sitting at a desk, or standing. Clothing should not be see-through or see-through without clothing appropriate to the dress code underneath.
Acceptable shirts include fully buttoned or polo-style shirts, button-down shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, turtlenecks, dress shirts in jersey or t-shirts; appropriate adjustment and respect for modesty as defined above; belly covers should be foldable in length; all tops should be held in place by some type of supportive strap or sleeve that secures the top and covers all underwear; all tops should be tight under the armpits; and free from writing or graphics deemed offensive or in violation of school policy.
Unacceptable clothing is listed as follows: Transparent material (transparent); necklines (cleavage); shirts falling low under the armpits; visible underwear; holes, tears, ragged and unsanitary clothing; and tubular tops and camisoles.
For girls, the dress code is as follows: dress pants / khaki, jeans, cargo pants, corduroy, shorts and skirts should be modest as defined above and not lower than mid-thigh ; proper fit; and free from offensive script or graphics of any kind.
The following are unacceptable: visible underwear, transparent fabrics; Pants / skirts / shorts worn lower than the hips; unsanitary clothing; holes and tears above mid-thigh; and sweaty pajamas.
Balaclavas, hats and sunglasses cannot be worn in any building, unless it is a dress code required as part of a specific program or program, he says. .
Additionally, although hats may be worn in hallways, cafeteria, and library, hats will not be permitted to be worn in classrooms or in the auditorium during lessons or events. Hats will not cover the wearer’s eyebrows. Hats that consider images or graphics in violation of school policy are not acceptable. Hoods are not acceptable.
Other issues: Gang-related clothing, including badges, bandanas, colors, mottos or symbols, is considered inappropriate for school attire and is prohibited. School administrators have the power to prohibit any other message that they deem disruptive to the school’s learning environment. At school sponsored events, students should dress appropriately.
Lentini agreed with the students that it was time to review the dress code. I think it’s time to update this, he told The Sun last Thursday. We listened to the students, asked a few questions and offered a few minor suggestions. I think it just needs to be tightened. It’s nothing crazy. They put a lot of time and thought into it.
Lentini added: We want students to get involved and stand up for themselves. I think what they’re trying to do is great. This is their school and we want it from them.
Bouchard and his fellow Eagles looked at other dress codes in the area and liked what Bow came up with.
We found out that (Bow) has some of the things we really want, she said by phone Thursday. Right now there are a lot of disparities in what is appropriate.
Bow High School’s dress code policy says, in part: the student and their parent / guardian have primary responsibility for determining student attire, hairstyle, jewelry, and personal items (e.g., backpacks, school bags).
Schools are responsible for ensuring that student dress, hairstyle, jewelry and personal items do not interfere with the health or safety of students and do not contribute to a hostile or intimidating environment for students. We believe this:
Students should be able to style and style their hair for school in a way that expresses their individuality without fear of unnecessary discipline or bodily shame.
Students have the right to be treated fairly. The application of the dress code will not create disparities, reinforce or increase the marginalization of any group, nor will it be strictly enforced against students on the basis of racial, ethnic, gender identity , gender expression, gender nonconformity, sexual orientation, cultural or religious identity, household income, body size / type or body maturity.
The student council is trying to develop a dress code more suited to the figure and body type, Bouchard said. We want to bring more equity and body positivity.
Asked to elaborate, Bouchard emailed The Sun on Monday: We are working to change the dress code from dated concepts that it now includes to something more open in order to create a more comfortable environment for our students.
We’re looking to change the dress code to a top, bottom and something beyond a sock, she continued. This dress code helps to tone down the body dress code rather than the clothing dress code.
Bouchard said the meeting with the policy committee went well and he had to make some minor adjustments.
We are currently working with the policy committee of the board to create this dress code, and their concern was that we had not added the hat policy that was put in place in 2018. This has now been added, indicating that the hats are already in the rooms and classrooms at the discretion of the teachers.
She hopes the council can recommend a new dress code in early spring.
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/news/local/khs-students-seek-to-update-dress-code/article_c5b56bb4-642b-11ec-88c9-c7b7a324dd9e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]