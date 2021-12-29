New Years Eve Fashion Trends – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic & the Best of Pittsburgh





Something good: Pitt players visit hospitalized childrenPitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and some of his players took a break from training for the Peach Bowl to visit kids at an Atlanta hospital. 6 hours ago

Kitchen area: Mimosas And QuicheIn this week’s kitchen corner, Giant Eagle chef Crystal Baldwin shows us how to make our own mimosa bar and how to make a broccoli and cheddar quiche! 6 hours ago

“Open Field” presented at the Three Rivers Film FestivalPTL’s Mikey Hood catches up with Sami Grisafe, the star of the documentary “Open Field,” which premieres at this year’s Three Rivers Film Festival. 6 hours ago

Transformation Tuesday: Realistic New Years ResolutionsWeight Loss and Wellness Coach Jackie Hale has some tips for setting achievable health goals for the New Year. 6 hours ago

Hollywood Casino ready to ring in the New YearPTL’s Daisy Jade visits Hollywood Casino at The Meadows to get a glimpse of their big New Years party! 6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: December 28, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live’s Mikey Hood and David Highfield keep up to date with all the latest happenings and provide a sneak peek at what’s happening on the show. 6 hours ago

Something Good: A Reunion After 50 YearsWhat might have been a Christmas tragedy 50 years ago has turned into a Christmas miracle – and this year the officer who responded and the family he saved have been reunited. 1 day ago

Nemacolin Resort kicks off the winter season with festive entertainmentMikey Hood of PTL learns about winter activities that guests can sign up for at Nemacolin Resort. 1 day ago

Preview of the “Making Home Here” gallery at the Mattress FactoryCelina Pompeani Mathison of PTL chats with two artists from “Making Home Here” about their creations and the exhibition at The Mattress Factory. 1 day ago

Ask Dr. Mike: New Years Resolutions for PetsAnimal General’s Dr. Mike Hutchinson has more information on the best ways to get these resolutions for pets and their owners. 1 day ago

New Year’s Fashion TrendsPTL’s Daisy Jade chats with Macy’s personal stylist Brenna Bolick about what to wear for New Years Eve celebrations. 1 day ago

Bryon Nash Trio Presents Highmark First Night Show PreviewPTL’s Celina Pompeani Mathison chats with one of the bands who will be performing for Highmark First Night. 1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: December 27, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live’s Mikey Hood and David Highfield keep up to date with all the latest happenings and provide a sneak peek at what’s happening on the show. 1 day ago

Something good: canine companionsDo you remember the PTL Puppy Penguin? We will have more furry friends in 2022! 4 days ago

Street Corner Symphony joins PTLThe Acapella Street Corner Symphony group presents their performance of “Santa’s Lost His Mojo”. 4 days ago

PTL Secret Santa TeamHeather, David, Mikey, Ron, Daisy and Celina all exchange gifts for this year’s Team PTL Secret Santa! 4 days ago

Holiday Movie Craze with Sean CollierWe all love vacation movies this time of year, so Sean Collier joins Heather and David in talking about the best vacation movies! 4 days ago

Holiday drink and sweet recipesHeather and David are in the PTL Kitchen with some creative ideas for those holiday-themed cookie leftovers and drinks! 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Holiday PopsPTL had the chance to get a first look at the Holiday Pops of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra! 4 days ago

Wrapping paper competitionDo you have excess wrapping paper left? What does a gift wrap contest sound like? Heather and David, Mikey and Ron, and Celina and Daisy go head-to-head in this fun holiday activity! 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: December 24, 2021David, Heather, Mikey, Ron, Celina and Daisy all talk about some of their favorite vacation memories! 4 days ago

Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar: Holiday HairstylesCelina Pompeani is at Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar showcasing some holiday hairstyles. 5 days ago

Something Good: Pirates Hire First Uniformed Coach In Franchise HistoryCaitlyn Callahan makes history as the first uniformed Pirates coach in franchise history. 5 days ago

Artist Amanda ParerA giant rabbit invades Pittsburgh at the annual Highmark First Night celebration! Daisy Jade explains. 5 days ago

