Britney Spears flaunts her slimmed down body in mini dress dance for dinner with Sam Asghari
She loves showing off her dance moves on Instagram.
And Britney Spears displayed her toned body as she enjoyed a night out with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, on Monday.
The pop icon, 40, looked amazing in a champagne fitted mini dress as she walked to LA hotspot Catch.
The long-sleeved dress hugged Britney’s slender waist and showcased her toned legs.
She has stacked her blonde locks into a trendy high ponytail with a loose strand that hangs loosely by her head.
The Toxic singer wore a cream coat and accentuated her fabulous legs with brown heels.
Sam followed closely behind with a white down vest, black turtleneck, matching jeans and gray sneakers.
The ultra-famous couple appeared to be joined by bodyguards as they entered the famous restaurant.
Inside the upscale restaurant, the couple feasted on a decadent vanilla and chocolate cake that Sam jokingly said they got for free after telling the waiters it was the Britney’s birthday.
“We lied and said it was @britneyspears birthday to get a free cake (laughs crying emoji). works every time, ”he wrote in a video of the mouthwatering dessert before adding he was joking.
Sam asked Britney the question in September 2021 after nearly five years together.
In November, the singer was released from a 13-year-old guardianship which saw her father Jamie retain control of his estate and finances, after a long legal battle.
Last week, Britney called her family, who allegedly took advantage of her “abusive” guardianship, as well as to tease her future career plans.
“I just realized this today guys, after what my family tried to do to me three years ago, I had to be my own cheerleader,” the star wrote, who included a video of it. ‘herself showing off her impressive vocal range and toned stomach.
She continued, “God knows they weren’t, so I just read up on myself. Here is what I found: Britney Spears, multi-platinum pop icon and Grammy Award winner, is one of the most famous and famous artists in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide.
The mother-of-two cited Nielsen Music for saying she “has sold over 70 million albums, singles and songs.”
Continuing to boast, Britney reminded her devotee that she has an astonishing “33.6 million albums in the United States and ranks 18th among the best-selling artists in the Nielsen era.”
After listing her stats, Britney pointed out that she only shared the information to remember “the world” of who she is.
‘Yes I will be my own cheerleader why ???? I’m here to remind my “chic” white family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me and that I will never forget !!!! ‘ she wrote.
The blonde beauty concluded the personal post by teasing that she has a “new song in the works, I’ll let you know what I mean !!!!!”
Spears hasn’t released an album since Glory in 2016.
