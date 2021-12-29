April Ashley: Vogue model and trans pioneers found irresistible

After April, Ashley made history in 1960 by risking her life to undergo gender reassignment surgery, which was then known as ‘gender reassignment surgery’, she said: ‘I’ decided that I was never going to hide who I was.

With a striking look and innate flair, she was in demand as a model, although the general public had no idea that the model in these trendy clothes had changed.

But a Sunday newspaper grabbed her story and published it without her permission. April put on makeup and a Chanel suit and went out to face the world.

“I received four slaps,” she said. “The most amazing moment was in Sloane Square. I saw this elegant woman come right up to me. She walked over to me and slapped me so hard that I had her fingerprints on my face for three days. She didn’t say a word, just kept walking.

All her life, April Ashley, who died at the age of 86, braved violence and abuse, in her determination never to pretend to be anything other than herself.

She suffered a succession of scandals, including a disastrous marriage and the ensuing lawsuit that ended it. Both a glamorous and laughing celebrity, she accepted the applause and brushed aside the sneers with equal grace.

During her years as a Vogue model, she was photographed by David Bailey and Terence Donovan. His friends included Omar Sharif, Michael Hutchence and Peter O’Toole. Elvis Presley was briefly smitten with her.

They met, she liked to say, in a nightclub in Paris, where he couldn’t take his eyes off her. They danced until Presley’s control director pulled them off. For years, the king sent him gifts of champagne.

But celebrity pressure and intense disapproval from sections of the media took a heavy toll on his health. She’s been drinking hard: When she received the MBE in 2012 for “services to transgender equality”, a sarcastic mind remarked that it was more “services to the champagne industry”.

She once admitted that when she ran a restaurant called AD8 in Knightsbridge, central London in the early 1970s, she could knock down 32 dry martinis in one night. Introduced to Princess Margaret, she was embarrassed to find out that she couldn’t shake his hand. She had a glass of champagne in one and a glass of whiskey in the other.

She was born in April 1935, one of six surviving children whose father Fred Jamieson was a cook in the Merchant Navy. The midwife declared her a boy and her parents named her George. But as far back as she can remember, she didn’t feel like a “George”.

His mother, Ada, was violent and angry, and used to beat George for wetting the bed. After a brutal beating, the doctor had to be called. He warned the family that if such an assault was repeated, he would have Ada arrested.

“I never grew up the way I had to,” April recalls. “I was emaciated and very shy. I felt like a total freak. There were no mustaches, my voice didn’t break, and I grew breasts. I hated myself and there was no one to turn to.

As a teenager, George was regularly attacked in the streets and, after following Fred’s lead by the merchant navy, attempted suicide after being raped.

George was sent to a mental hospital in England and treated with electroshock and male hormones. Work at a Lyons Corner House in London followed, as did friends in Soho who were less critical.

George also worked briefly at a hotel in St Asaph, Wales, supervising a young sous chef named John Prescott. They remained friends for life. “So beautiful,” April said, “like a young Marlon Brando. “

Working as a “hostess” at the Le Carrousel club in Paris led to George changing his first name to Toni. Now dressed in women’s clothing, she has announced her ambition to undergo gender reassignment surgery by the age of 25.

Toni spent four years in Paris, taking a course of estrogen injections, and in 1960 days after turning 25, he traveled to Casablanca in Morocco to undergo a dangerous and extremely painful operation at a cost of 1,500, which included inverting the penis to create a vagina.

The surgeon, Georges Burou, said: “Hello sir”, before administering the anesthesia. When she returned after the operation, she heard him say, “Hello, miss.

She gave herself a new April name for her birthday, Ashley, because she admired Leslie Howard as Ashley Wilkes in Gone with the Wind.

She started dating and modeling. After appearing in a movie with Bing Crosby and Bob Hope, The Road To Hong Kong, she met O’Toole (who knew she was transgender and did not sleep with her).

He introduced her to Sharif (who didn’t know, or didn’t care, and knew).

The Ministry of Pensions and National Insurance accepted his change of identity and issued him papers. Thanks to these, she was able to obtain a driver’s license and a passport as a woman.

But disaster struck when she met Lord Rowallan’s transvestite son, the Honorable Arthur Cameron Corbett.

They married in 1963 but the marriage only lasted 14 days before she left him. “I fled with the heir of the Duke del Infantados to his palace in Seville,” she said. “We made love under the Goya and the Vélasqueze.

Her divorce from Corbett became unpleasant when she asked for child support. Rather, he brought an action for annulment on the grounds that she was “a person of the male sex”.

For years the case dragged on until in 1970 a judge, Judge Ormrod, ruled that the marriage had “little or nothing to do with a heterosexual relationship that I remember hearing about.”

April, the judge said, was “a biological man and has been since birth.” The wedding was called off. Once again she was the subject of intense public opprobrium. While fleeing briefly to California, she developed alcohol and drug use habits that led to a heart attack.

After the provocative and boozy years as a restaurateur, she retired to Hay-on-Wye. She then returned to California, where she met and married Jeffrey West. The marriage didn’t work out, but their friendship lasted.

In 2005, the Gender Recognition Act meant that she was finally and fully recognized as a woman. A revised birth certificate reflected this.

She advised actor Eddie Redmayne in 2015 on how to play a trans woman for his film The Danish Girl.

‘I said’ Eddie, when I was a star you never had to pay anything. We got clothes, jewelry, everything. When I went to the terrace of the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, ten people sent a bottle of champagne each. It’s nice to be a star, so make the most of it.

But the glamor hid a life of pain.

“I never asked to be born like this,” she said when she received her MBE. “I would have liked to have been born normal like everyone else. I wanted to live in the real world and do what everyone else does. I think I have lived my life with immense dignity.