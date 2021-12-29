What is a metaverse? | PYMNTS.com

Blockchain-based metaverse Decentraland is hosting a fashion show. A real well, a real one, with models, catwalks and even afterparties.

In fact, according to UNXD, a partner of Decentraland, a luxury cryptocurrency marketplace that just hosted an NFT drop with real-world fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, it’s quite a Metaverse fashion week. Participant avatars will be able to purchase virtual clothes, accessories and all the fabulous things in storefronts and pop-up shops from March 24-27.

While this may be the first Metaverse fashion show, it is neither the first time that couture has ventured into virtual worlds nor the first major public event in one. Balenciaga and Gucci have sold virtual creations, and Nike even lets avatar owners design their own sneakers.

Then there are the live concerts that Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marshmello put on at Fortnite which is technically a virtual game world, not a true metaverse.

All of this begs the question the world at large has been asking since October 28, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he was changing the name of the social media company to Meta, saying that over time , I hope it was considered a metaverse society.

Which is a pretty big endorsement, as well as an indication that the tech giant is about to dump trucks of cash into the virtual world. (Or, a cynic might say, a good way to get rid of an increasingly toxic brand.)

What is a metaverse?

There are a growing number of metaverse in the crypto world, but the two most important are Decentraland and The Sandbox.

So what are they? According to one definition, a metaverse is a virtual world in which people can create avatars and make them interact with others. If you’ve ever played a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG, like Fortnite or World of Warcraft, or seen Steven Speilbergs Ready Player One, you’ve got the general idea.

But the game universes aren’t really real metaverse, the word was first used in Neal Stephensons’ cyberpunk novel Snow Crash, which are actually models like a map, in which you can buy land. and create anything from virtual buildings and markets to interactive games and movies. screens.

Or organize virtual events like an Ariana Grande concert or a fashion show.

A metaverse is the blank slate of a world.

NFT Next Act Branding

So where does crypto come from in all of this?

First of all, blockchain is a great basis for a metaverse. Once the data going from the deed to your land to the structures built on them is recorded on a blockchain, hackers cannot go back and change things, and everything is publicly visible.

More importantly, anything can be saved to an NFT, a non-fungible token that is both unique and immutable, as well as and that is the exchangeable key. So that metaverse store you built? It is an NFT. The goods you are selling? These are NFTs. The game-talking avatar characters who shop there? They are also NFT.

NFTs bring enough value to e-commerce that many published articles comment on how to create brands in the Metaverse, including provenance and rarity. They could even be transported to different metavers.

When you buy a Gucci NFT wallet for your avatar, you know it is a real Gucci wallet. (Well, you can follow the NFT token on the blockchain to Gucci, anyone can upload an image of a purse to an NFT and sell it around the virtual street corner.) -be why Nike has just filed trademark applications that would protect Just Do Il and the Swoosh on virtual products.

Then there is the scarcity. NFT CryptoPunk can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, but some of the rarer alien zombies or punkies, for example, have sold for millions.

So a Gucci bag could sell for $ 500 worth of crypto while a generic but beautiful handbag could sell for $ 5. But a limited-edition Gucci bag says just 10 of this model could sell for $ 5,000.

Now imagine if Gucci would build these 10 bags in the real world and sell them with a matching NFT. What would the pair be worth?