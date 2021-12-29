Here’s a look at how the conference game should play out in local men’s college basketball.





As the speaking season begins in men’s college basketball, remember what could be the biggest factor: the coronavirus. Boston College had players in antivirus protocol, scuttling the game against Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday. Under pre-season rules, the Eagles had to forfeit. Now, however, the ACC has reconsidered the situation. The match will be rescheduled if possible. Given the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it is almost certain that the schedules will not be filled. The games will be postponed or canceled; unexpected games could suddenly be organized. Most conferences, but not all, have changed their plan rules. Still, there’s a good chance that teams won’t play the same number of games.

Knowing all that, here’s how the Massachusetts men’s teams rank in their respective conferences. BC (ACC)Q .: Honestly, I thought BC wouldn’t win in conference, but the Eagles have already won a game beating Notre Dame. New trainer Earl Grant has them in a rambling fashion, but that won’t be enough to build a good conference record. On the other hand, the ACC is not great. There will be opportunities against Pitt, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, North Carolina State and Miami. Even Virginia and Syracuse. Duke is clearly the better team; the rest will trade wins and losses as the league struggles to secure five offers from the NCAA. The inconsistent state of Florida could suddenly find itself in the league. UMass (Atlantic 10): We could reasonably break the Atlantic 10 in half in terms of good teams and some less. Right now, given their road play, UMass is in the bottom half. The Minutemen were tough to beat at the Mullins Center, so they’ll rack up a few wins, but probably not enough to break through in the first half. Saint Bonaventure was considered the better team, but the Bonnies were held back by injuries and lack of depth. Davidson looks like the best team around right now, but they’re basically wide open. Harvard (Ivy League): Yale, the preseason selection to win the league, is 6-7, but the Bulldogs could still win the league. Harvard, with the 1-2 punch from Chris Ledlum and Noah Kirkwood, is right there with the other favorites. Princeton will be a competitor. This one is difficult to predict. North East (CAA): Keep in mind that James Madison was kicked out of the conference tournament because he is leaving the league. Other teams can benefit from the vindictive decree. It’s really wide open, and a healthy North East team has a chance to win a championship. The league’s regular season champion will suffer a number of losses. Delaware, Towson, Charleston and Hofstra are the main competitors. Hofstra’s recent success in Arkansas could mean Pride is the team to beat. Boston University and Holy Cross (League of Patriots): The loss of BU against the Marists is difficult to explain; that shouldn’t have happened. However, if the Terriers get injured up front from Walter Whyte, they are the final favorites. Colgate was 4-9 on the non-conference schedule, but the Red Raiders are still a threat at full strength. The navy is also a competitor. Unfortunately for his fans, Holy Cross still doesn’t have the staff to make an impact. UMass Lowell (East America): As has been the case for a long time, Vermont remains the best team in this league. The Catamounts have prepared with a tough non-league schedule, including games at Maryland and Providence. This is the best UMass Lowell team since the River Hawks moved to Division 1; they’re a threat to win that, especially if striker Connor Withers comes back at full speed. New Hampshire is the long shot behind forward Jayden Martinez. Merrimack (NEC): Wagner is the only NEC team with a record for non-conference in-game wins, but the Seahawks have only played seven games due to COVID-related concerns. They are solid favorites. Defensively, Merrimack leads the league, but the Warriors have a big problem scoring. Merrimack is not yet eligible for the NCAA tournament. Joe Sullivan can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.

